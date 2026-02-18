Uttar Pradesh to become a ‘Skill Hub’; youth to get direct employment through ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’
Cell formed to ensure coordination between Invest UP and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission
Large industries investing in the state will be provided trained workforce as per their requirements
SpeedUp PMU to establish real-time coordination with investors through the ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’
