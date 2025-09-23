Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed by CAG Report

<p>According to the recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone by recording a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in the financial year 2022–23. With this achievement, Uttarakhand has joined the group of states that registered a revenue surplus during this period.</p><h3>Key Highlights of the CAG Report:</h3><p>\t•\tRevenue Surplus: Uttarakhand recorded a surplus of ₹5,310 crore in FY 2022–23.</p><p>\t•\tOverall Progress: This reflects a remarkable improvement in the state’s financial condition.</p><p>\t•\tProof of Economic Strength: Once associated with the “BIMARU” category, Uttarakhand has now set an example of robust financial management.</p><p>\t•\tPositive Economic Transition: Despite earlier challenges of financial discipline, the state achieved this milestone through prudent management and transparent policies.</p><p><strong>This achievement recorded in the CAG report is the result of Uttarakhand’s good governance policies. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India,” we have taken concrete steps to strengthen the state financially. This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future. Moving forward with a policy of transparency, accountability, and financial discipline, the government is working with the resolve to make Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state.</strong></p><p><strong>Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand</strong></p>