<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the State Government is making concerted efforts to promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh, especially wildlife tourism. Wildlife Centre-cum-Rescue Centres are being developed in Ujjain and Jabalpur, and consultants have already been appointed for the construction of these centres in both cities. Two new wildlife centres will soon come up in the state. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing a meeting with representatives of the consultant firm appointed for the construction of the Wildlife Centre-cum-Rescue Centre in Ujjain at Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister’s Residence) on Friday. The Chief Minister directed the consultant firm to develop a jungle zoo safari in Ujjain on the lines of Vantara, a wildlife centre-cum-Indian zoo-cum-rescue centre, offering visitors a comprehensive experience of forests from around the world at a single location. He said the wildlife centre should be developed over approximately 500 hectares, and the existing 50-hectare Eco-Tourism Park in Ujjain should be integrated into the wildlife centre. Emphasising uniqueness, the Chief Minister said the centre should be distinct from other wildlife centres, showcasing diverse forests and wildlife in a distinctive manner.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that construction of Phase I of the wildlife centre should begin in 2026 and be completed at the earliest, so that Ujjain gains recognition as a premier forest tourism destination offering a safari experience. He stated that the Ujjain wildlife centre should house both indigenous and exotic wildlife species and be designed in a way that visitors can enjoy the experience both during the day and at night. During the meeting, in-principle approval was given for the establishment of the centre, and detailed discussions were held on construction processes and design aspects. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav directed that the wildlife centre be developed as a grand facility in coordination with the Tourism Department.</p>.<p>During the meeting, representatives of the appointed consultant firm made a PowerPoint presentation, informing that visitors would experience 11 forests from India and around the world across the 500-hectare area. They said Phase I of the project would commence in 2026 and be completed by the end of 2027. The wildlife centre will be developed in six phases. It will feature open forests with invisible barriers, allowing visitors to explore the centre on foot, by horse carriage, safari vehicles and service vehicles.</p><p>The consultants informed that the centre would house more than 300 wildlife species, including both indigenous and exotic animals, in a ratio of 75 per cent indigenous to 25 per cent exotic species. A dedicated rescue centre will also be established. They said that for the first time in the world, visitors would get the experience of a real jungle zoo safari at the Ujjain wildlife centre.</p><p>Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Shri Ashok Barnwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shri Shubharanjan Sen, Chief Conservator of Forests Shri Krishnamurthy, officials from the Vantara Zoo, Gujarat, and representatives of the consultant firm were present at the meeting.</p>