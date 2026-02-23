Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

We are eliminating the distance between government and citizens through technology: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launches ‘CM Jan Sunwai Portal’; complaints related to all Delhi departments to be registered on a single app Freedom from rounds of government offices; 75 government services now available for just ₹30 at 7,000 centres across Delhi Step towards transparent governance: CM Rekha Gupta launches e-District and secure EWS Admission Portal
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 05:12 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us