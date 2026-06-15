Whether it is financial assistance or housing, the government stands with every need: Chief Minister

CM Yogi listened to the grievances of 200 people during the 'Janata Darshan' organized for the second consecutive day at Gorakhnath Temple To those seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, CM said: Get the estimate prepared and submit it, immediate assistance will be provided No one needs to worry, the govt is continuously providing housing to every needy person: CM Yogi Chief Minister also performed Go Seva at the cowshed and fed jaggery and green fodder to the cows