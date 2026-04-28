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Wild Buffalo to Return to Kanha: Historic Translocation from Kaziranga Begins

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to Launch Buffalo Reintroduction at Supkhar on April 28 New Chapter of Wildlife Conservation and Biodiversity Cooperation between MP and Assam
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:01 IST

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