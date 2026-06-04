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Raipur : Raipur Set for World-Class Hospitality and Wellness Hub as Queens Club of India Gets Major PPP Push

Modernisation Project to Add Indoor Sports Facilities, Gym, Swimming Pool and Premium Residential Amenities
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:00 IST

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