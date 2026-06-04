Raipur : Raipur Set for World-Class Hospitality and Wellness Hub as Queens Club of India Gets Major PPP Push

<p>In a significant step towards transforming the capital into a premium hospitality and wellness destination, the Chhattisgarh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board has proposed a major project for the development, operation and maintenance of the Queens Club of India in Raipur through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a licence basis.</p><p>The proposed initiative aims to create a world-class hospitality and wellness centre equipped with modern recreational, sports and residential facilities. Under the project, state-of-the-art amenities including squash courts, tennis courts, a gymnasium, swimming pool, badminton hall, billiards room and table tennis hall will be developed and operated. The existing infrastructure of the club will also undergo extensive modernisation and renovation.</p><p>Finance, Housing and Environment Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary said the project would play a vital role in positioning Raipur as a new premium hospitality hub. He stated that the initiative would encourage private investment in the state, generate employment opportunities and accelerate the development of quality urban infrastructure. Shri Choudhary further clarified that the special membership of 108 Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly under the club’s special residential scheme would continue without any change. He assured that the interests and facilities of existing members would be fully protected during the implementation of the project.</p><p>Board Chairman Shri Anurag Singh Deo informed that the project would be developed under the Licence, Develop, Operate and Transfer (LDOT) model. As per the proposed plan, the existing facilities of the club would be professionally managed and upgraded, while a modern residential and hospitality block comprising around 61 rooms would be constructed on the vacant land near the tennis court area.</p><p>He said the project envisages an investment of approximately Rs 25 crore. Besides creating ultra-modern facilities, the project is expected to generate long-term revenue, boost economic activity and create new employment opportunities. The licence period for the project has been fixed at 20 years, with a provision for extension by an additional 10 years.</p><p>Shri Deo added that the project’s excellent road connectivity and strategic access from key parts of the city would make it an attractive destination for both investors and users. The initiative is expected to emerge as a new centre for high-end hospitality, sports and wellness facilities in the state capital.</p>