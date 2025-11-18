<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held a meeting on Monday at the Chief Minister’s residence with representatives of the Kisan Sangh, BJP office-bearers, public representatives from Ujjain and officials of the Ujjain district administration to discuss preparations for the Simhastha. The meeting reached a consensus to make the Simhastha a divine, grand and world-class event, ensuring that the interests of saints and farmers are given top priority. Following the discussions, it was decided to cancel the Simhastha land pooling. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav directed the Urban Administration and Development Department and the district administration to issue the necessary orders.</p>.<h3><strong>Kisan Sangh Welcomes the Chief Minister’s Decision</strong></h3><p>The meeting was attended by senior MLA and State President Shri Hemant Khandelwal, MLA Shri Anil Jain Kalukheda and representatives of the Kisan Sangh including Mahesh Choudhary, Kamal Singh Anjana, Atul Maheshwari, Lakshmi Narayan Patel, Bharat Bais and Ramesh Dangi. City President Shri Sanjay Agrawal, District General Secretary Shri Kamlesh Bairwa, General Secretary Shri Jagdish Panchal and Shri Anand Khinchi were present. The Kisan Sangh expressed gratitude and warmly welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision.</p>