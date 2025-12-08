Year 2026 will be observed as ‘Agriculture Year’ with the theme ‘Prosperous Farmers – Prosperous State’: CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Agriculture sector offers ample opportunities to benefit the poor and farmers, and to provide youth with employment and self-reliance</strong></p><p><strong><br>Efforts should focus on increasing farmers’ net income through advanced agricultural practices</strong></p><p><strong><br>Opportunities should be created for next-generation agriculture-based jobs such as drone services, FPO management, food processing, and hydroponics</strong></p><p><strong><br>CM Dr. Yadav reviewes plans to observe 2026 as ‘Agriculture Year’</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the agriculture sector plays a key role in benefiting the poor and farming communities. Through activities related to agriculture, numerous employment and self-reliance opportunities can be created for youth. To promote this goal, the state government has decided to celebrate the year 2026 as the ‘Agriculture Year’.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav mentioned that Madhya Pradesh has vast potential for innovation in agriculture. Considering the state’s diverse geography, efforts will be intensified to boost farmers’ incomes through agriculture. Along with prioritising paddy cultivation, farmers will also be sent abroad to learn about innovations in wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture sectors. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav issued directions during a meeting at the Vidhan Sabha Committee Hall on celebrating 2026 as ‘Agriculture Year’. Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Adal Singh Kansana, Animal Husbandry and Dairy (Independent Charge) Minister Shri Lakhan Patel, former minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain, and other senior officials were present.</p><p>Chief Dr. Yadav said that the Year 2026 will be celebrated as Agriculture Year with the tagline ‘Prosperous Farmers – Prosperous State’. The focus will be on the development of agriculture and allied sectors, along with job creation. Going beyond the goal of doubling farmers’ income, the main objective is to make agriculture profitable, sustainable, and technology-driven — transforming it into an employment-generating model. Activities will be conducted to fulfill the vision of building a prosperous state through an empowered rural economy based on self-reliant farmers, advanced agriculture, and strong market linkages.</p><p>Further, initiatives will be launched for district-based cluster development integrating agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and forestry. Efforts will be made to enhance farmers’ net income through high productivity, natural farming, digital services, food processing and export-oriented agriculture. Next-generation employment opportunities, such as drone services, FPO management, food processing, and hydroponics, will also be promoted.</p><p>A monthly calendar has been prepared for Agriculture Year 2026, detailing festivals and fairs from the state to district levels with participation of farmers. NGOs and progressive farmers will also take part in these activities. The focus areas for 2026 include promoting natural farming in every village, securing better market prices for organic and other farm products, modernizing agriculture and mandis, soil conservation, horticulture, food processing, livestock, dairy, and fisheries innovation.</p><p>Under Agriculture Year activities, state-level “Agro Vision” programs will be organized, along with soil health testing, modern agricultural techniques, natural farming, and balanced fertilizer use at district and block levels. Awareness programs will also be held to inform farmers about welfare schemes. Besides, state-level programs will focus on coarse grains, cattle rearing, milk production, makhana, mushrooms, beekeeping, paddy, mango, soybean, agri-export, cotton, chilies, fisheries, FPOs, residue management and horticultural crops.</p><h3><strong>Key Points</strong></h3><ul><li><p>2026 will be celebrated as ‘Agriculture Yea<em>r’</em> with the tagline ‘Prosperous Farmers – Prosperous State’.</p></li><li><p>Agriculture-linked activities will create more opportunities for youth employment and self-reliance.</p></li><li><p>The focus will be on the development of agriculture and allied sectors and generating rural employment.</p></li><li><p>Farmers’ income enhancement efforts will be intensified, considering the state’s diverse geography.</p></li><li><p>Farmers will be sent abroad to learn about innovative global agricultural practices.</p></li><li><p>The core objective is to make agriculture profitable, sustainable, and technology-driven beyond mere income doubling.</p></li><li><p>A monthly calendar for the ‘Agriculture Year’ has been prepared, detailing fairs and festivals from the state to district levels.</p></li><li><p>Natural farming will be promoted in every village across Madhya Pradesh.</p></li><li><p>Efforts will focus on the modernisation of agriculture markets, soil conservation, horticulture, food processing, dairy, and fisheries.</p></li><li><p>District and block-level activities will include soil health testing, use of modern techniques, natural farming, and balanced fertilizer application.</p></li></ul>