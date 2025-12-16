Yogi Adityanath government is preparing a roadmap to provide world-class connectivity to cities

<p>The construction of various corridors will strengthen action plans to boost trade, employment, and the urban economy</p><p>Under ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh,’ the focus is on expanding the regional transport system in the state</p><p>A blueprint is being prepared to make inter-city travel faster and more convenient through high-speed transport networks</p><p><strong>Lucknow, December 16-</strong></p><p>Committed to making Uttar Pradesh an “Uttam Pradesh,” the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously working to strengthen and modernize the state’s transport infrastructure in line with the goals of Vision 2047. Under the concept of ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh,’ the government’s primary focus is on reinforcing regional mobility infrastructure along with ensuring last-mile connectivity, so that cities, towns, and industrial areas across the state are provided with fast, safe, and world-class transport facilities.</p><h3>Regional connectivity to gain new momentum</h3><p>The state government is preparing a comprehensive blueprint to make travel between urban areas faster and smoother through high-speed transport networks. As part of this, special attention is being given to the development of a high-speed rail network to connect major cities and economic centers. Plans are being drawn up to systematically establish this network over an area exceeding 1,000 kilometers in the state, in line with future requirements. Once realized, this network will not only reduce travel time but will also facilitate easier movement of people and provide fresh momentum to economic activities.</p><h3>Emphasis on expansion of regional transport networks and corridor development</h3><p>The blueprint being prepared for the expansion and large-scale rejuvenation of urban areas in the state also includes strengthening the regional transport system. According to the plan, work is underway on developing an expanded transport network spread over nearly 1,500 kilometers to reinforce the regional transport system. Along with this, action plans are being prepared for the construction of various orbital corridors, which will help enhance inter-city connectivity and reduce traffic pressure in urban areas. These corridors will better link industrial zones, logistics hubs, and urban centers, thereby strengthening the state’s economy. In the same sequence, focus is also being placed on intercity hyperloop systems, the operation and expansion of metro rail projects in major cities of the state, and the expansion of the water metro network.</p><h3>Boost to trade, employment, and investment</h3><p>Improved regional connectivity will give a new direction to trade and industry in the state. The development of various corridors and transport networks will enable industries to access raw materials, markets, and manpower with greater ease. This will not only encourage investment in the state but will also create new employment opportunities. The Yogi Adityanath government believes that robust transport infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth. Accordingly, extensive planning is underway to advance these initiatives in line with future needs.</p><h3>Special focus on last-mile connectivity</h3><p>The state government’s strategy is not limited to large transport networks alone; keeping in mind the daily needs of common citizens, last-mile connectivity is being accorded top priority. Emphasis is being laid on developing transport modes that connect regional transport systems with urban and semi-urban areas, ensuring seamless access for people from their homes to workplaces, markets, and other essential services. Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a clear vision that comprehensive development of the state is not possible without a strong, safe, and modern transport system. With Vision 2047 at the core, work is ongoing to develop regional connectivity and last-mile connectivity in an integrated manner. Through these efforts, concrete steps are being taken to establish Uttar Pradesh not only at the national level but also on the global map as a strong and developed state.</p>