Yogi govt becomes a support system for elderly women, providing pension to 2,923,364 women

Jaunpur has the highest number of beneficiaries with 100,820 elderly women receiving pension benefits Azamgarh ranks second with 86,166 beneficiaries, while Ballia ranks third with 79,160 women receiving old-age pension Economic assistance is improving the standard of living of elderly women Under the Yogi Government, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month is being provided