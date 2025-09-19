Yogi govt to begin ShriAnn procurement across UP from October 1

<p>Farmers currently being registered for the purchase of coarse grains, maize, millet, and sorghum</p><p>Double-engine govt fixes MSP: Rs 2400 for maize, Rs 2775 for millet, Rs 3699 for hybrid sorghum, Rs 3749 for Malwandi sorghum </p><p>Procurement from farmers to be carried out daily from 9 am to 5 pm until December 31</p><p><strong>Lucknow, September 18</strong></p><p>The double-engine government is promoting ShriAnn and linking farmers to its cultivation benefits. In this context, procurement of coarse grains for 2025–26 will run from October 1 to December 31, with registration and renewal ongoing for maize, millet, and sorghum. Farmers must register or renew on <a href="https://fcs.up.gov.in/" rel="nofollow">fcs.up.gov.in</a> or the UP Kisan Mitra app, as only registered farmers will be eligible for procurement.</p><p>For assistance, farmers can call toll-free 18001800150 or contact local food and marketing officers. Payments will go directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, with procurement centers ensuring transparency through biometric e-POP verification.</p><p>MSP rates have been raised: Rs 2400/quintal for maize, Rs 2775 for millet, Rs 3699 for hybrid sorghum, and Rs 3749 for Malwandi sorghum.</p><p>Maize will be procured in Badaun, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Kannauj, Auraiya, Etawah, Bahraich, Gonda, Ballia, Jaunpur, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, and Lalitpur.</p><p>Millet will be procured in Badaun, Bulandshahr, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Ballia, Hardoi, and Unnao.</p><p>Sorghum will be procured in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.</p>