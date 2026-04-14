<p>Farming is no longer limited to traditional crops like wheat and paddy. Pappu Devi, a resident of Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, has turned this idea into reality on the ground. </p><p>Moving beyond conventional agriculture, she started mushroom cultivation with the support of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) under the Yogi government, and today her annual income has reached between ₹8 to ₹10 lakh.</p><p>This mission is proving to be a lifeline for rural women in the state in terms of economic independence and self-reliance. </p><p>In a district like Bhadohi, where most families depend on ancestral farming, Pappu Devi chose to break the norm and do something different.</p><p>With proper guidance from UPSRLM and Development Alternatives, her dream took shape. She invested around ₹2.5 lakh from her savings and took a loan of ₹50,000 to start mushroom farming. </p><p>What began in a small space with limited resources has now turned into a highly profitable business.</p><p>Importantly, Pappu Devi’s success is not limited to improving her family’s financial condition. She is now providing employment opportunities to other local women in her village. </p><p>Her model has become a strong source of inspiration for self-help groups (SHGs) and rural women.</p><p>Pappu Devi believes that with proper training and support from government schemes, women can achieve significant success in self-employment. </p><p>The efforts of the Yogi government are giving a new boost to women entrepreneurship and strengthening the rural economy across the state.</p>