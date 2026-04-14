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Yogi govt transforming the lives of rural women, earning up to ₹10 lakh through mushroom farming

Rural Livelihood Mission becoming a lifeline for women Bhadohi woman’s model inspires self-help groups and rural women Creating employment for local women by moving beyond traditional farming
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:26 IST

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