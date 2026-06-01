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Zero Tolerance for Misconduct with Citizens: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Orders Suspension of Durg Janpad CEO

Chief Minister’s Firm Message: Accountability is Central to Good Governance, Discourteous Conduct Towards Citizens Will Not Be Tolerated
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:00 IST

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