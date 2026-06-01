<p>Taking serious note of allegations of discourteous behaviour towards the public and negligence in official duties during a public grievance redressal camp organised under Sushasan Tihar 2026, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai had directed the Commissioner of Durg Division to immediately suspend Chief Executive Officer of Janpad Panchayat Durg, Shri Rupesh Kumar Pandey. In compliance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Commissioner, Durg Division, has suspended Shri Pandey with immediate effect.</p><p>According to the suspension order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, a proposal received from the Collector of Durg and the examination of a video clip related to the grievance redressal camp held at village Thanaud prima facie revealed that Shri Pandey had displayed discourteous behaviour towards citizens and negligence in the discharge of his responsibilities during the government-organised Sushasan Tihar camp. The order noted that such conduct was contrary to the provisions of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. A show-cause notice had earlier been issued to Shri Pandey by the Divisional Commissioner, but the explanation submitted by him was found to be unsatisfactory.</p><p>Under Rule 3 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, every government servant is required to maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty at all times and refrain from any conduct unbecoming of a public servant. Further, Clause (a) of Rule 3-A stipulates that no government servant shall behave discourteously while performing official duties.</p><p>The order further stated that in a democratic system, the administration remains accountable to the people, and courteous conduct towards citizens is regarded as an essential component of the code of conduct for every public servant. Accordingly, Shri Rupesh Kumar Pandey has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of negligence in duty and misconduct.</p><p>During the suspension period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. The order has come into force with immediate effect.</p>