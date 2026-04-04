<p>2026 marked a milestone in the cryptocurrency market: algorithmic trading accounted for 60-70% of trading volume on major global exchanges, with machines already controlling market liquidity.</p><p>In this 24/7, highly volatile market, an undeniable fact is emerging: investors using AI-powered quantitative trading bots are significantly outperforming traditional manual traders.</p><p>According to the latest industry data, users of ConfluxCapital's AI quantitative trading platform have achieved an average return 39% higher than traditional manual traders. Behind this figure lies the algorithm's complete overcoming of human weaknesses and the ultimate pursuit of efficiency by technology.</p><p>ConfluxCapital's AI system incorporates a market mechanism recognition engine, automatically determining whether the market is in a bull, bear, or sideways market and dynamically adjusting strategy parameters—the core technology behind this 39% excess return.</p><h3><strong>Why is manual trading being phased out?</strong></h3><p>Three fatal flaws of manual trading are driving more and more investors to AI-based quantitative trading:</p><p> <strong>① Emotional decision-making</strong> – the biggest source of losses</p><p> <strong>② Limited energy</strong> – unable to cover the market 24/7</p><p> <strong>③ Reaction speed</strong> – millisecond differences mean differences in profits and losses</p><p><strong>ConfluxCapital: Why the Best Choice for 2026?</strong></p><p><strong>Platform Core Advantages</strong></p><p>Founded in 2023 and headquartered in London, UK, <a href="https://confluxcapital.com/xml/index.html#/register">ConfluxCapital </a>is an AI-driven quantitative trading platform. Its core advantages are reflected in five aspects:</p><p><strong>① Fully Managed AI Trading</strong></p><p>The platform adopts a fully managed model. The AI system handles all market analysis, strategy execution, and trade scheduling, allowing users to enjoy automated trading without needing to master complex trading strategies or algorithm configurations.</p><p><strong>② Institutional-Grade Infrastructure</strong></p><p>The system runs on institutional-grade infrastructure, supporting the stability requirements of the cryptocurrency market 24/7. It employs dual security protection from McAfee® and Cloudflare®.</p><p><strong>③ Low Entry Barrier</strong></p><p>Minimum investment is $20. New users receive $20 in trading credit upon registration, and additional rewards are available for daily logins.</p><p><strong>④ Two-Way Strategy</strong></p><p>By simultaneously executing automated long and short strategies, it can profit in different market directions—even in a deep downtrend, the system can continue to profit through short-selling strategies.</p><p><strong>⑤ Transparent Operations </strong>Built around five core principles: Transparency (through visible performance metrics), Reliability (based on institutional-grade infrastructure), Ease of Use (reducing the complexity of getting started), Security (through risk control), and Performance (driven by quantitative strategies).</p><h3><strong>ConfluxCapital simplifies complex quantitative trading into three steps:</strong></h3><p> <strong>Step 1: </strong><a href="https://confluxcapital.com/xml/index.html#/register" rel="nofollow">Register an Account Visit the official website to create an account and receive a $20 welcome bonus.</a></p><p> <strong>Step 2:</strong> Choose a Strategy Package The platform offers a variety of quantitative strategy packages to suit different capital sizes and risk appetites.</p>.<p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Activate AI and Enjoy Returns After purchasing a strategy package, profits are automatically credited to your account the following day. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw funds to your personal cryptocurrency wallet or continue purchasing strategy packages to earn more profits.</p><h3><strong>Whales' Response Strategy</strong></h3><p>Faced with this market signal, a growing number of cryptocurrency holders—especially "whale" investors—are taking action: instead of increasing their positions, they are turning to ConfluxCapital's automated quantitative trading robot platform to hedge against potential losses and pursue relatively stable daily returns.</p><p>The greatest hedging value of quantitative robots lies in their independence from market rallies. By maintaining both long and short positions, even if the market enters a deep downtrend, the system can still profit through short-selling strategies.</p><h3><strong>Take Action Now: Start Your AI Quantitative Trading Journey</strong></h3><p>When whales begin to shift towards AI-driven quantitative hedging, when market volatility leaves manual traders exhausted, and when data proves that AI earns an average of 39% more than manual traders—perhaps it's time to change your approach.</p><p><a href="https://confluxcapital.com/xml/index.html#/register" rel="nofollow">Click here to claim a $20 trial bonus and verify the 39% profit difference at zero cost—withdraw your funds at any time if you're not satisfied within 7 days.</a></p><h3><strong>More information:</strong></h3><p>Visit the official website:https://confluxcapital.com</p><p>Download the application:<a href="https://confluxcapital.com/download/" rel="nofollow">https://confluxcapital.com/download/</a></p><p>Email:info@confluxcapital.com</p>