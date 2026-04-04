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ConfluxCapital, the Best Cryptocurrency Trading Bot: Earning 39% More Than Traditional Manual Traders on Average

The Truth Revealed by the Data—Why is AI Replacing Manual Trading?
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Published 04 April 2026, 03:53 IST

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