Financial Planning for your child and yourself: Why balance matters more than ever

<p>In recent years, financial planning among Indian households has undergone a noticeable shift. This trend reflects a more structured and goal-oriented approach to money management, where families are no longer planning solely for a single milestone like education, but are actively balancing multiple priorities including lifestyle needs, wealth creation, and long-term financial security.</p><p><strong>But today, this mindset is evolving.</strong></p><p>For many Indian families today, financial planning is increasingly centred around managing multiple priorities—from funding a child’s education, often one of the largest long-term expenses, to meeting ongoing financial commitments such as housing and lifestyle needs—prompting a more structured and balanced approach to money management. Financial well-being is now about <strong>smart allocation and holistic growth</strong>.</p><p><strong>The Shift Towards Multi-Goal Planning</strong></p><p>Modern families are no longer planning for a single outcome. Instead, they are navigating multiple aspirations simultaneously:</p><ul><li><p>Funding their child’s higher education—often on a global scale</p></li><li><p>Building a comfortable, aspirational lifestyle</p></li><li><p>Creating long-term wealth and financial independence</p></li><li><p>Planning for retirement without dependency</p></li></ul><p>This shift reflects a deeper insight:<br><strong>Financial planning today is about managing multiple priorities, not choosing between them.</strong></p><p><strong>Why Balance Matters More Than Ever</strong></p><p>Rising incomes, evolving lifestyles, and increasing costs have made it essential to think beyond traditional approaches.</p><p>Parents today want to:</p><ul><li><p>Provide the best opportunities for their children</p></li><li><p>Enjoy the fruits of their own hard work</p></li><li><p>Build a secure and independent future</p></li></ul><p>Achieving this balance requires:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Growth-oriented investments</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Flexibility to adapt over time</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Protection against life’s uncertainties</strong></p></li></ul><p>Which is why integrated, portfolio-led solutions are becoming increasingly relevant.</p><p><strong>A Smarter Approach to Financial Planning</strong></p><p>Rather than managing separate investments for each goal, today’s investors are looking for solutions that combine:</p><ul><li><p>Wealth creation</p></li><li><p>Life protection</p></li><li><p>Flexibility</p></li><li><p>Tax efficiency<sup>1</sup></p></li></ul><p>All within a single, structured framework that supports multiple life goals.</p><p><strong>If managing multiple financial goals feels challenging, a structured approach can make it more manageable</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.hdfclife.com/ulip-plans/sampoorn-nivesh-plus-ulip-policy?source=m_ls_deccan_herald_planning_for_your_child_and_yourself_sampoorn_nivesh_plus_1fnl_deccan_herald_financial_cohorts_may-2026_deccan_herald_article_&utm_campaign=m_ls_deccan_herald_planning_for_your_child_and_yourself_sampoorn_nivesh_plus_1fnl_deccan_herald_financial_cohorts_may-2026_deccan_herald_article_&utm_source=deccan_herald&prod=sampoorn_nivesh_plus&utm_medium=planning_for_your_child_and_yourself&agentcode=00399206&utm_content=branding" rel="nofollow">HDFC Life </a><strong><a href="https://www.hdfclife.com/ulip-plans/sampoorn-nivesh-plus-ulip-policy?source=m_ls_deccan_herald_planning_for_your_child_and_yourself_sampoorn_nivesh_plus_1fnl_deccan_herald_financial_cohorts_may-2026_deccan_herald_article_&utm_campaign=m_ls_deccan_herald_planning_for_your_child_and_yourself_sampoorn_nivesh_plus_1fnl_deccan_herald_financial_cohorts_may-2026_deccan_herald_article_&utm_source=deccan_herald&prod=sampoorn_nivesh_plus&utm_medium=planning_for_your_child_and_yourself&agentcode=00399206&utm_content=branding" rel="nofollow">Sampoorna Nivesh Plus</a></strong> is designed for individuals who want to <strong>balance family responsibilities with personal aspirations—without compromise</strong>.</p><p><strong>A Portfolio-Led Way to Achieve Every Goal</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hdfclife.com/ulip-plans/sampoorn-nivesh-plus-ulip-policy?source=m_ls_deccan_herald_planning_for_your_child_and_yourself_sampoorn_nivesh_plus_1fnl_deccan_herald_financial_cohorts_may-2026_deccan_herald_article_&utm_campaign=m_ls_deccan_herald_planning_for_your_child_and_yourself_sampoorn_nivesh_plus_1fnl_deccan_herald_financial_cohorts_may-2026_deccan_herald_article_&utm_source=deccan_herald&prod=sampoorn_nivesh_plus&utm_medium=planning_for_your_child_and_yourself&agentcode=00399206&utm_content=branding" rel="nofollow">HDFC Life Sampoorna Nivesh Plus</a> enables you to create a <strong>well-diversified financial strategy</strong>, allowing you to allocate investments across:</p><ul><li><p>Your child’s education and milestones</p></li><li><p>Lifestyle upgrades and experiences</p></li><li><p>Long-term wealth creation</p></li><li><p>Retirement and legacy planning</p></li></ul><p>This ensures that every financial goal is addressed—without one coming at the cost of another.</p><p><strong>What Makes It Ideal for Today’s South Indian Families</strong></p><p><strong>1. Market-Linked Growth Potential</strong></p><p>Benefit from long-term market participation, helping your wealth grow in line with rising aspirations and inflation.</p><p><strong>2. Life Protection for Complete Security</strong></p><p>The plan includes life cover, ensuring that your family’s financial journey remains protected, no matter what.</p><p><strong>3. Flexibility Across Life Stages</strong></p><p>As your priorities evolve, you can:</p><ul><li><p>Switch between funds</p></li><li><p>Adjust your strategy</p></li><li><p>Realign investments with changing goals</p></li></ul><p><strong>4. Intelligent Allocation Across Goals</strong></p><p>Instead of choosing between your child’s future and your own, the plan enables <strong>simultaneous planning for both</strong>.</p><p><strong>5. Designed for Long-Term, Disciplined Investing</strong></p><p>Encourages a structured approach to wealth creation over time. <sup>1</sup></p><p><strong>From Sacrifice to Strategy</strong></p><p>For years, financial planning meant compromise.</p><p>Today, it means <strong>clarity and control</strong>.</p><p>With the right approach, you no longer have to choose between:</p><ul><li><p>Your child’s dreams</p></li><li><p>Your lifestyle aspirations</p></li><li><p>Your long-term financial independence</p></li></ul><p>You can plan for all of them—strategically and confidently.</p><p>Financial planning is evolving—from a mindset of sacrifice to one of <strong>balanced wealth creation</strong>.</p><p>With solutions like HDFC Life Sampoorna Nivesh Plus, you can:</p><ul><li><p>Secure your child’s future</p></li><li><p>Enjoy your present</p></li><li><p>Build a stronger, more independent tomorrow</p></li></ul><p><ins>DM/04/26/33776</ins></p><p><strong>Disclaimers</strong></p><p><em><sup>1</sup> Unit Linked Insurance products are subject to market risks and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of the fund and factors influencing the capital market. The policyholder bears the investment risk.</em></p><p><em><sup>HDFC Life<a href="https://dh-sandbox.quintype.com/story/80bcbbc4-3cf9-4b7d-8ece-f9430d8baee7"> </a>Sampoorn Nivesh Plus</sup></em></p><p><em>UIN: 101L180V01</em></p><p><em>The higher you reach, the taller your family stands.</em></p><p><em>The Unit Linked Insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholders will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in Unit Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of fifth year.</em></p><p><em>HDFC Life Sampoorn Nivesh Plus ( UIN No : 101L180V01 )is A Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan. For more details on risk factors, associated terms and conditions and exclusions please read sales brochure carefully. Unit Linked Life Insurance products are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in Unit Linked Life Insurance policies are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is only the name of the Insurance Company, HDFC Life is only the name of the brand and HDFC Life Sampoorn Nivesh Plus (UIN No : 101L180V01 ) is only the name of the unit linked life insurance contract. The name of the company, name of the brand and name of the contract does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your Insurance agent or the Intermediary or policy document of the insurer. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns.</em></p><p><em><ins>This material has been prepared for information purposes only, should not be relied on for financial advice. You are requested to seek tax advice from Chartered Accountant or personal advisor with respect to liabilities under the law</ins></em></p><p><em>Life insurance coverage is available in this product.</em></p><p><em>HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101.</em></p><p><em>Registered Office: Lodha Excelus, 13th Floor, Apollo Mills Compound, N.M. Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011. Tel No: (022)67516666.</em></p><p><em>The name /letter 'HDFC' in the name/logo of HDFC Life</em></p><p><em>HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) belongs to HDFC Bank Limited and is used by HDFC Life under licence from HDFC Bank Limited.</em></p><p><em>For more details on risk factors, associated terms and conditions and exclusions please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.</em></p><h3><em><ins>BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS/FRAUDULENT OFFERSIRDAI or its officials do not involve in any activities of insurance business like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums, refund of amounts. Policyholders or the prospects receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.</ins></em></h3><p><em><strong>Sources:</strong></em></p><ul><li><p><em><strong>The mutual funds route to Viksit Bharat @2047:<a href="https://www.amfiindia.com/Themes/Theme1/downloads/VisionPaper_2025.pdf" rel="nofollow"> https://www.amfiindia.com/Themes/Theme1/downloads/VisionPaper_2025.pdf</a></strong></em></p></li><li><p><em><strong>Household Financial Savings: <a href="https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/QuarterlyPublications.aspx?head=Household+Financial+Savings" rel="nofollow">https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/QuarterlyPublications.aspx?head=Household+Financial+Savings</a></strong></em></p></li><li><p><em><strong>GOVERNMENT OF INDIA MINISTRY OF FINANCE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS: <a href="https://sansad.in/getFile/loksabhaquestions/annex/186/AU112_uvdJuu.pdf?source=pqals" rel="nofollow">https://sansad.in/getFile/loksabhaquestions/annex/186/AU112_uvdJuu.pdf?source=pqals</a></strong></em></p></li><li><p><em><strong>67 and Rising: India’s Financial Inclusion Gains Momentum RBI’s Financial Inclusion Index rises to 67 in 2025 indicating Growth for Everyone: <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressNoteDetails.aspx?NoteId=154980&ModuleId=3&reg=3&lang=2" rel="nofollow">https://www.pib.gov.in/PressNoteDetails.aspx?NoteId=154980&ModuleId=3&reg=3&lang=2</a></strong></em></p></li></ul>