KARL Technology launches office in Bengaluru; a strategic entry into Asia-Pacific

<p>Italian software company KARL Technology recently announced the opening of its commercial office in Bengaluru, a milestone in its international expansion and establishing India as the company's gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.</p><p>At the launch, system integrators, technology partners and industry professionals from across Bengaluru got together, a reflection of the growing interest in next-generation infrastructure solutions.</p><p>Founded in Italy, KARL Technology has developed a proprietary platform which works as a modern alternative to traditional hypervisors. Built to support virtualisation, container orchestration and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), the platform offers organisations a unified approach to infrastructure management, while also focusing on scalability, efficiency and operational control.</p><p>Speaking at the launch, Pier Nunzio Pennisi, Founder and General Manager of KARL Technology, said India - and Bengaluru in particular - plays a key role in the company's global growth plans. "Bengaluru is one of the world's leading technology hubs, with a vibrant ecosystem of enterprises, innovators and partners. Establishing our presence here allows us to work closely with customers and partners while building a strong foundation for our growth across Asia-Pacific," he said.</p><p>The launch also marked the beginning of KARL's long-term partner ecosystem in the region, as the company plans to work closely with system integrators, managed service providers and technology partners to help enterprises adopt modern infrastructure solutions while reducing dependence on legacy virtualization platforms.</p><p>Toshpal Banchhor, Channel Director – Asia-Pacific and Gulf Coast Countries, said the company's commercial strategy is centred on enabling partners to create value for customers. "Our focus is on building a strong partner network that can deliver innovative infrastructure solutions to organisations across the region. Together, we aim to help customers modernise their IT environments while creating new business opportunities for our partners," he said.</p><p>The event also featured product demonstrations, technical discussions and networking sessions, providing attendees with an opportunity to explore KARL's technology and engage directly with the leadership team. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to delivering scalable, efficient and modern infrastructure solutions while building long-term relationships with customers and partners across the region.</p>