<p>At 7.10 am, a 52-year-old Account Director collapsed at his dining table in Bengaluru. His wife noticed his face drooping to one side. His right arm slipped off the chair. His speech turned unclear. She called their son first. Ten minutes passed. Then she called for an ambulance.</p><p>He reached the hospital within 45 minutes of symptom onset. By noon, he was moving his arm again. Six months later, he returned to school.</p><p>In the same city, I have seen patients arrive six or eight hours after similar symptoms. They came in conscious. They left with permanent disability.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.kauveryhospitalsbangalore.com/blog/why-more-young-indians-are-having-strokes" rel="nofollow">stroke</a> is a race against time. Outcomes differ across hospitals because systems differ.</p>.<p><strong>To recognise stroke early. Remember to use BE FAST</strong></p><p>Stroke does not always begin with a dramatic collapse. Sometimes the signs are subtle.</p><p><strong>BE FAST.</strong></p><p>· <strong>B</strong> for sudden loss of <strong>balance</strong></p><p>· <strong>E</strong> for sudden <strong>vision</strong> change</p><p>· <strong>F</strong> for <strong>facial</strong> droop</p><p>· <strong>A</strong> for <strong>arm</strong> weakness</p><p>· <strong>S</strong> for <strong>speech</strong> difficulty</p><p>· <strong>T</strong> for <strong>time</strong> to call emergency services</p><p>If you notice any of these, act immediately. Do not wait for improvement. Do not consult neighbours. The first hour, often called the golden hour, determines whether brain tissue survives.</p><p><strong>Why time matters</strong></p><p>In an ischemic stroke, a clot blocks blood flow to a part of the brain. Brain cells deprived of oxygen begin to die within minutes. Research estimates that millions of neurons are lost each minute during a large vessel stroke without treatment.</p><p>Yet not all brain tissue dies at once. Around the core of severely damaged tissue lies an area called the penumbra. This region is at risk but still viable for a limited time. Rapid treatment aims to save this zone.</p><p>Stroke-ready Hospitals responds quickly to protect the penumbra. Primary care or nursing homes without stroke capability always lose it.</p><p><strong>What stroke ready really means</strong></p><p>When families search for a Emergency hospital near me during a stroke like situation, they often rely on proximity. What matters more is preparedness.</p><p>A stroke ready hospital ensures:</p><p>1. Immediate non contrast CT scanning</p><p>2. A 24-hour neurology and neurosurgery team</p><p>3. Rapid decision making for thrombolysis</p><p>4. Access to mechanical thrombectomy</p><p>5. A dedicated stroke ICU</p><p>6. Early rehabilitation planning</p><p>These are systems, not claims.</p><p><strong>The first gatekeeper. Non contrast CT</strong></p><p>The first imaging test in suspected stroke is a non-contrast CT scan. It answers a critical question. Is there bleeding?</p><p>If the scan shows haemorrhage, clot dissolving drugs are unsafe. If there is no bleed and symptoms suggest ischemic stroke, doctors assess eligibility for thrombolysis.</p><p><strong>CT scan is fast. It allows treatment decisions within minutes.</strong></p><p>In selected cases, CT angiography shows whether a large artery is blocked. If so, mechanical thrombectomy may be required. MRI with diffusion weighted imaging offers additional detail in certain scenarios, especially when symptom onset time is unclear. Yet speed remains central.</p><p><strong>Thrombolysis. Dissolving the clot</strong></p><p>Thrombolysis involves giving a clot dissolving drug through a vein within a defined time window. Earlier administration improves outcomes.</p><p>The Account Director reached within that window. His CT showed no bleed. His symptoms fit an acute ischemic stroke. He received thrombolysis within an hour of arrival.</p><p>Within 24 hours, his speech improved. Within a week, he walked with support.</p><p>Not every patient qualifies. Doctors review blood pressure, bleeding risk, recent surgeries, and imaging before proceeding. Thrombolysis carries risk of bleeding. In eligible patients, benefit outweighs risk.</p><p><strong>Mechanical thrombectomy. Removing the clot directly</strong></p><p>A second patient illustrates the importance of thrombectomy.</p><p>A 42-year-old software engineer arrived three hours after sudden left sided weakness. His CT showed no bleed. CT angiography revealed a large vessel occlusion in a major brain artery.</p><p>Thrombolysis alone was unlikely to reopen that artery. We proceeded with mechanical thrombectomy.</p><p>In this procedure, a catheter is passed through blood vessels to reach the blocked artery. A device captures and removes the clot. Blood flow is restored.</p><p>Within hours, his strength began to return. He required intensive monitoring in the stroke ICU. Three months later, after rehabilitation, he resumed work.</p><p>Mechanical thrombectomy demands infrastructure. A trained neurointervention team, a catheterisation laboratory available at all hours, anaesthesia support, and stroke ICU monitoring are essential. Without coordinated systems, delays occur.</p><p><strong>Why the stroke ICU matters</strong></p><p>Treatment does not end with clot removal or thrombolysis. The next 24 to 72 hours are critical. Brain swelling, bleeding transformation, heart rhythm disturbances, and blood pressure instability can occur.</p><p>A dedicated stroke ICU provides continuous neurological monitoring. Nurses trained in neuro assessment detect early deterioration. Doctors adjust blood pressure, manage fluids, and prevent complications such as aspiration pneumonia and deep vein thrombosis.</p><p>Stroke care extends beyond the procedure.</p>.<p><strong>Rehabilitation. How the brain adapts</strong></p><p>Families often focus only on the first day. Recovery continues for months.</p><p>The brain has capacity for neuroplasticity. Undamaged regions can adapt and take over some functions of damaged areas through rehabilitation and repetition. This process requires structured therapy.</p><p>Early mobilisation improves outcomes. Speech therapy addresses language and swallowing. Physiotherapy improves limb strength and balance. Occupational therapy supports daily activities.</p><p>The 42 year old engineer needed months of therapy. Initially, his hand grip was weak. With guided exercises and repetition, strength improved. His healthy brain cells formed new connections to compensate for damaged pathways.</p><p>Rehabilitation should begin during hospital stay, not weeks later.</p> <p><strong>Where delays happen in India</strong></p><p>Despite awareness campaigns, many patients reach hospital late. Common reasons include:</p><p>· Failure to recognise BE FAST signs</p><p>· Waiting for symptoms to improve</p><p>· Transport delays</p><p>· Financial hesitation</p><p>· Transfer between hospitals without stroke capability</p><p>Each hour of delay reduces treatment options.</p><p><strong>Ten questions to ask a stroke-ready hospital</strong></p><p>If you face a stroke emergency, ask:</p><p>1. Do you have a 24-hour stroke team</p><p>2. How quickly can you perform a CT scan</p><p>3. What is your door to needle time for thrombolysis</p><p>4. Do you offer mechanical thrombectomy at any hour</p><p>5. Who manages the stroke ICU</p><p>6. When will rehabilitation begin</p><p>7. How do you monitor complications</p><p>8. What are your outcome benchmarks</p><p>9. How will you guide prevention</p><p>10. Who will follow up after discharge</p><p>A stroke-ready hospital answers these clearly.</p><p><strong>Choosing the right centre</strong></p><p>When families search for the<a href="https://www.kauveryhospitalsbangalore.com/specialities/neurosurgery" rel="nofollow"> best hospital for Stroke treatment </a>or Emergency Hospital near me during an emergency, they seek reassurance. What truly matters is a coordinated stroke system with experience in thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy, and neurocritical care.</p><p>Experience shows in workflow under pressure. Over two decades of managing complex brain and neurovascular emergencies, I have seen how speed, protocol discipline, and ICU strength influence outcomes more than individual heroics.</p><p>If you observe BE FAST signs, act immediately. Reach a hospital equipped for stroke treatment without delay. Early action, rapid imaging, timely thrombolysis or thrombectomy, and structured rehabilitation together protect brain and restore independence.</p>