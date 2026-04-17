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This Akshaya Tritiya, Go Beyond Gold: Build Long-Term Wealth with Smart Investments

In ULIP, the investment risk in investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder.
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:21 IST

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