Dhoni wears gloves sans army insignia

After ICC made it clear that M S Dhoni will have to remove the army insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves as it contravened the rules, some reports appearing in India claimed that the BCCI had backed the former India skipper on the issue and had asked him to continue to sport the badge.

There were speculations that a section of the BCCI, which had been having issues with the Committee of Administrators, was “provoking” Dhoni to not to toe ICC’s line. On Sunday, Dhoni, however, wore a different set of gloves sans the insignia, putting to rest all the rumours. Disobeying the ICC rules would have invited demerit points and potential suspensions and fine

Don’t jeer Smith, cheer me!

Steve Smith and David Warner have been greeted with jeers by the English crowd in the ongoing World Cup and the Aussie batsmen, who have returned to the national team after serving a 12-month suspension for their role ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year, have handled the hostile welcome quite admirably.

During the just-concluded IPL the Indian fans treated the duo respectfully, but a majority of the Indian expat community is a different lot. So, when Smith was moved to third man position during India’s innings, the Indian supporters at the Vauxhall End began to jeer the former Australian captain with chants of “cheater.”

Virat Kohli, who was in the middle of a fine innings, was quick to politely admonish the fans.

The Indian skipper appeared to gesture to a section of the crowd, “cheer me if you want, but don’t jeer Smith.”

Immediately after that over, Kohli walked up to Smith and shook hands with him as if to say, “don’t mind the boos, mate!” That’s sure to win some fair-play points for Kohli and India.

Warner gets early reprieve

On Saturday, during the pre-match press conference, Aaron Finch was asked about a few instances of bails not falling after the ball had brushed the woodwork.

Little did he realise that he would get to see it happen to David Warner with the Australian captain at the non-striker’s end.

Warner tried to defend Jasprit Bumrah’s first ball of the match, but it took an inside edge onto the stumps. Much to Indians’ disappointment, the bails remained in the groove, reprieving the opener.

Finch had reasoned that the bails used for the light-up stumps were heavier than the normal ones and hence they needed more than a feather to be dislodged.