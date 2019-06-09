Don't give even a gunta to Jindal, BSY tells govt

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday pressed the state government not to give even a gunta of land to JSW Steel.

Speaking to reporters here, Yeddyurappa said, "The government is out to auction the state by allotting thousands of acres to Jindal for a pittance. The governments in the past had alloted vast tracts to the company and there is no need to sell additional land. The BJP will condemn the government's decision to alienate over 3,000 acres of land to the JSW Steel," he said.

After taking stock of drought at Anavaar village in the district, Yeddyurappa said, "The coalition government is in a dormant state. People want to get rid of the government. Pensions have not been paid to disabled, widows and elderly persons in the village for the past six months. The drinking water problem has worsened in the region, but the government has not bothered to address the issue," he charged.