Doom Eternal to torment demons on November 22

At its E3 2019 press briefing on Sunday, Bethesda announced that Doom Eternal, sequel to 2016's smash-hit Doom reboot/sequel, will hit the shelves on November 22.

The company announced that pre-orders of the game will receive the Rip and Tear Pack, including a DOOT Revenant skin, classic Shotgun weapon skin, and a special Cultist Base Master Level.

In addition, a deluxe edition of the game was announced, which comes with a season pass that gives access to two single-player expansion planned for release within one year after launch.

For the hardcore Doom fans, Bethesda announced the collector's edition, which comes with:

A Deluxe Edition copy of DOOM Eternal in an exclusive Steelbook case custom designed by graphic designer and illustrator Gabz in collaboration with Mondo.

DOOM Eternal Year One Pass, granting access to two single-player Campaign expansions, set to release within one year of DOOM Eternal’s launch

Demonic Slayer Skin

Classic Weapons Sound Pack, adding nostalgia-inducing weapon sound effects to your DOOM Eternal arsenal

A full-sized, wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet replica

A playable cassette tape, plus download codes for lossless digital copies of Mick Gordon’s Doom and DOOM Eternal original soundtracks. The uncompressed music files will make any audiophile’s day, and the analog tape contains something special for id Software fans!

DOOM Lore Book with custom artwork by id Software. Learn more about the events past and present that shape the DOOM universe and the Slayer himself.

One “The Gift of Argent Power” 11” x 17” Lithograph

Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to DOOM, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Action Game of 2016. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.

As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.

Doom Eternal launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.