Andhra Pradesh govt plans big to reduce road accidents in state

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has planned to set up a driving school in each parliamentary constituency, trauma care centers in the 16 new medical colleges coming up in the new districts, and a rehabilitation center in Visakhapatnam.

These measures, among others, are to reduce the road accident incidents in the state and for a quick, proper treatment of victims and restoration of the severely injured to their lives.

Reddy, who gave green signal to the Road Safety Fund in Andhra Pradesh, said that good Samaritans taking road accident victims to hospitals in time should be provided strong support.

A lead agency on road safety would be set up, with experts from the police, transport, health and road engineering departments. It was also decided to set up district-wise committees to monitor road accidents and initiate required measures from time to time.

The driving schools in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies would be established in partnership with the state public transport body – APSRTC. These facilities are proposed to be utilised by both the public and APSRTC for driver training purposes.

In the state Road Safety Council Meeting held recently, Reddy instructed the officials to provide emergency medical aid to the victims in a state-of-the-art manner using advanced technologies.

Reddy also wants further development of the trauma center operating in BIRRD hospital at Tirupati.

Authorities were asked to ensure clear lane-marking of roads, with special lanes for bikes and four wheelers. While vehicle speeds should be limited with erection of sign boards etc., sale of illicit liquor in the roadside eateries, outlets should be curbed to reduce the chances of accidents, Reddy said.

Officials said that 1,190 black spots were identified across Andhra Pradesh and 520 of them are rectified, including 78 spots on the National Highways operated by the R&B department.

108 ambulances are playing the crucial role in saving lives of the critically injured accident victims, by carrying them to the nearby hospitals within the Golden Hour.

