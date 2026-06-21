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22.79 lakh aspirants, 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, AI monitoring: NEET re-test today under tight security

NTA says it has put in place 'comprehensive arrangements' to ensure a 'fair, secure and candidate-friendly' conduct of the re-exam.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 03:24 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 03:24 IST
India NewsEducationIndiaNEET

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