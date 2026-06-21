22.79 lakh aspirants, 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, AI monitoring: NEET re-test today under tight security

<p>More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> (UG) 2026 re-examination across the country on Sunday. </p><p>The re-exam is being held nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges.</p><p>In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said it has put in place "comprehensive arrangements" to ensure a "fair, secure and candidate-friendly" conduct of the re-exam.</p>.Nationwide mock drill underway ahead of NEET-UG re-exam; security tightened in Delhi.<p>The re-exam will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.</p><p>Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm.</p><p>"Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance," the agency said.</p><p>The examination is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. On the exam day, candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs.</p><p>The NTA said security and surveillance arrangements for the re-examination include more than 95,000 examination rooms, each fitted with CCTV camera, and a total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras being monitored live at the national, State and Ministry levels.</p><p>The CCTV camera feeds are also being analysed through AI-based tools to flag anomalies, while 51,311 jammers have been deployed to guard against electronic malpractice.</p><p>On the ground, the NTA has deployed two invigilators in every examination room and more than 10 additional functionaries at each centre. Candidate verification and frisking arrangements have been strengthened with 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 biometric personnel, with biometric manpower doubled and supported by face authentication.</p><p>In addition, around 6,700 observers and more than 100 virtual observers have been deployed, while an average of 40 to 50 security personnel have been stationed at each centre, it said.</p><p>For secure logistics, the NTA said police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts have been mobilised for the movement and handling of confidential examination material.</p><p>For candidates, the NTA said the arrangements include drinking water, ORS and ambulances at examination centres, shaded waiting areas and seating for parents, a wall clock in every examination room, extra rough-work sheets.</p><p>Earlier the agency had said over two lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination.</p><p>Several States have also announced support measures for candidates, including free transportation facilities through state-run bus services to reduce travel-related stress and ensure timely access to examination centres.</p>.Bengaluru braces for traffic controls as NEET, mega events coincide .<p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chaired a series of high-level review meetings with senior officials to assess preparedness and oversee arrangements for the re-examination.</p><p>The government also temporarily restricted access to messaging platform Telegram, with the NTA saying the measure was aimed at tackling "cheating rackets".</p><p>The NTA has launched a verified WhatsApp communication channel to provide updates directly to candidates and has cautioned students against trusting social media rumours about "leaked" question papers, answer keys or paid services.</p>.<p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>