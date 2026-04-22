<p>As many as 3,30,479 students have registered for the 2026 Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) scheduled on April 22-24, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Examinations Authority (KEA). While 1,86,099 girls have registered for the exam, a total of 1,44,380 boys will be appearing in this year’s KCET. The total figure also includes 970 specially-abled candidates.</p><p>The examination, a gateway for admission to professional courses including engineering, will be conducted at 745 centres across the state. Each centre will be equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for surveillance and facial recognition systems for attendance.</p> .Highest score from II PUC exams 1 & 2 to be considered for KCET rank .<p>The Kannada language examination for Gadinadu and Horanadu candidates is scheduled on April 22, and will be held at five centres across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Belagavi. Physics and Chemistry exam will be held on April 23, the test for Mathematics and Biology will be held on April 24.</p><p>KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said, “Arrangements have been made to ensure tight security at all centres to prevent untoward incidents. We will monitor proceedings at all 745 centres through webcasting. Deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs have been entrusted the task of overseeing arrangements in their respective districts.”</p><p>A central command centre has been set up at the KEA’s central office in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru alone, 77,604 candidates will appear for the exam at 163 centres.</p> .<p><strong>Hearing aids</strong></p><p>Those using hearing aids have been asked to report two hours prior to the start of the exam for verification, while centres deemed ‘sensitive’ have been provided signal jammers to prevent malpractice.</p><p>Calling upon candidates to report to their respective centres well before the exam, Prasanna added, “Facial recognition and QR code verification will ensure there is no scope for impersonation. We will use the same systems during the admission process as well.”</p><p>Prasanna urged students who either registered a poor score in their first II PU exam or are writing the second exam not to skip KCET. “Marks from second exam will be considered for calculation of their CET results,” he said.</p>