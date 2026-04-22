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3.3 lakh students to appear for KCET across Karnataka from today

The examination, a gateway for admission to professional courses including engineering, will be conducted at 745 centres across the state.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:52 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKCET

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