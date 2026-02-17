<p>The genesis of our actions lies in our thinking. One thinks that doing an MBA will be better for him, then evaluates this thought from different angles before exploring the options. One may face multiple opportunities, but if the thought process says none work, those opportunities will have no meaning for this person. Our thinking, rather than our way of thinking, leads to what we do or accomplish.</p>.<p>Of all the species on this earth, only humans have the opportunity to enrol at a learning institute and become empowered through education. Whatever progress we see around us was thought of and planned by somebody. Somebody somewhere came up with a particular idea and worked on it. A few failed initially but later became successful; a few ideas didn’t work at all, and a few proved successful on the first try.</p>.<p>We first think, then plan, and then execute. But not everything we think of takes the form of action. This may be due to lethargy, procrastination or the way we prioritise things. Also, we are not able to, or choose not to, work on everything we think of.</p>.<p>Pitfalls of limited thinking</p>.<p>The biggest problem is when we are limited by our thinking. We either think small or nip in the bud many of the ideas that come to our minds. This may also happen to the ideas put forth by others before us. Either we are sceptical about the practicality of the idea or doubt our capability to convert it into reality.</p>.<p>Of course, not everything that we think or is suggested to us is worth implementing. However, many things that can be accomplished don’t happen because of our limited thinking, which, in most cases, stems from a fixed mindset. </p>.<p>A fixed mindset always thinks in terms of boundaries. For example, a person with a fixed mindset may think she can never be good at studying or travel alone. Persons with such a mindset are usually fearful, don’t want to try new things and prefer to follow a straight-line path. Based on their reasoning, they consider it the appropriate choice.</p>.<p>On the face of it, there is nothing right or wrong about the choice. Every individual has the freedom to follow their thinking if it does not hurt anybody or doesn’t encroach on someone else’s territory. Having a fixed mindset does not imply an inferiority complex. Such a person may think that she already has everything needed to succeed in the world, and she doesn’t have to try hard.</p>.<p>Possibilities and potential</p>.<p>Now, let us think in terms of human potential and possibilities. Various definitions of success have been given. Many of these say that success means realising one’s full potential. All of us are full of potential. However, in most cases, we fail to realise this potential because we are besotted with a fixed mindset and limited thinking. </p>.<p>On the opposite side of a fixed mindset is a growth mindset, which enables us to think by breaking boundaries. A growth mindset is one that is ready to try new things, explore possibilities, and make the most of opportunities. It is helpful in creating new opportunities. Creating opportunities is highly crucial in today’s competitive world, as there are already too many claimants for existing opportunities. Working with a fixed mindset will curb our ability to create opportunities. </p>.<p>For students, it matters a lot as they are in their formative years. At your institute, you normally form a homogeneous group. All the students in a class receive the same education, and their social and economic backgrounds may not differ much. Here, what is the differentiating factor for doing better and accomplishing more? Necessarily, it involves developing a growth mindset, which will help you realise your potential. </p>.<p>To develop a growth mindset, you first need to be true to yourself. Be sincere in everything you do and keep the promises you make to yourself. You have a growth mindset when you see challenges as learning opportunities. We grow when we face challenges. People with a growth mindset are self-motivated. It is good to be inspired by others.</p>.<p>But then it is not always necessary to seek approval and validation from others. The path you choose must be your own, so the validation and acceptance should come from within. Keeping away the fear of failure or fear of not doing well, one must try to do their best. Failures are a part of life, teaching us to avoid mistakes and to do better.</p>.<p>Attitude matters</p>.<p>Research shows that characteristics such as persistent effort and a ‘can-do’ attitude are crucial to success, while a fixed mindset may be a hindrance. One may start with a small goal; however, a growth mindset will encourage her to pursue higher goals one after another. As the clichéd, but practical saying goes, one success leads to another.</p>.<p>You will find people who are not highly talented but who have achieved more in their studies, careers, and satisfaction, sometimes without resources. It is a growth mindset that has driven them to derive more from the world and life.</p>.<p>Developing a growth mindset isn’t difficult. Evaluate your attitude and make amends wherever necessary. Work on your skills and capabilities. Look at the opportunities with determination to overcome limitations. This will enable you to become better than what you are and do more than what you have been doing. Your confidence will also get a boost.</p>.<p><em><br>(The author is a banking and human resources professional)</em></p>