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NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled after whistleblower exposed a paper leak involving 'guess papers' and multi-state networks.
Key points
• Whistleblower alert
A whistleblower tipped off the NTA on 7 May about a leaked paper circulating as a 'guess paper' before the exam.
• Paper leak origin
Investigators suspect the leak may have originated in Nashik, Maharashtra, involving high-definition scanners and a shadow server.
• Guess paper circulation
The leaked material was distributed as 'important questions' or 'VIP sets' through coaching networks and WhatsApp groups.
• CBI investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe after Rajasthan SOG uncovered a multi-state network and arrested key suspects.
• Exam cancellation
The NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 on 12 May after verifying the paper's integrity was compromised.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Number of candidates affected
5,400
Number of exam centres
45 out of 108
Matching questions in Chemistry
90 out of 204
Matching questions in Biology
135
Total matching questions
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:19 IST