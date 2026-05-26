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Homeeducation

A language crisis in education

From the courtroom to the classroom, from a political joke to the sarcastic tweet, a single observation can now carry like wildfire at the speed of outrage.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 04:49 IST
EducationLanguageclassroomsCockroachcourtroom

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