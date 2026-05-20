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A shrinking space for foreign languages? Inside CBSE’s new three-language policy

The board’s revised policy is pushing foreign languages into optional categories, leaving schools questioning what it could mean for students in the long run.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:13 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

A shrinking space for foreign languages? Inside CBSE’s new three-language policy

In one line
CBSE's revised three-language policy reduces foreign language options for students, shifting them to optional tiers.
Key points
Policy revision details
CBSE's new three-language policy mandates at least two Indian languages, with English as the default third, leaving little room for foreign languages in the core curriculum.
Impact on schools
Schools are restructuring timetables, moving foreign languages to optional or after-school slots due to academic pressure and CBSE's mid-session rollout.
University and career implications
Educators warn the policy may disadvantage CBSE students compared to other boards, limiting global education and career opportunities tied to foreign language proficiency.
Implementation challenges
The abrupt extension of the policy to Class 9 has left schools scrambling to adapt, with mid-session changes disrupting existing structures and student mindsets.
Key statistics
July 1
Deadline for schools to implement the policy in Class 6
June 30
Extended implementation deadline for Class 9 students
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Foreign languages will remain optional, depending on the student’s interest.
Ajay Singh, principal of The Scindia School.
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:13 IST
EducationCBSEschoolThree language formulaLanguage policyExplainer

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