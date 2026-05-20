A shrinking space for foreign languages? Inside CBSE’s new three-language policy
In one line
CBSE's revised three-language policy reduces foreign language options for students, shifting them to optional tiers.
Key points
• Policy revision details
CBSE's new three-language policy mandates at least two Indian languages, with English as the default third, leaving little room for foreign languages in the core curriculum.
• Impact on schools
Schools are restructuring timetables, moving foreign languages to optional or after-school slots due to academic pressure and CBSE's mid-session rollout.
• University and career implications
Educators warn the policy may disadvantage CBSE students compared to other boards, limiting global education and career opportunities tied to foreign language proficiency.
• Implementation challenges
The abrupt extension of the policy to Class 9 has left schools scrambling to adapt, with mid-session changes disrupting existing structures and student mindsets.
Key statistics
July 1
Deadline for schools to implement the policy in Class 6
June 30
Extended implementation deadline for Class 9 students
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Foreign languages will remain optional, depending on the student’s interest.
Ajay Singh, principal of The Scindia School.
CBSE just told my 14-year-old & thousands learning French, German, Spanish: "Years of work? Not enough. Learn Hindi. From Class 6 books. In 45 days." Dropping a new language MID-STREAM in Class 9 = punishment for trusting the system.
CBSE takes 1 step forward and then 2 steps back in this new age where skill development is priority, these guys are making 3 languages mandatory. Cannot expect 9th and 10th graders to study a new language. It's absurd.
Cbse is central board why they forcing two native Indian language & leaving no room for kids to study any foreign language which could have been a skill to stand in global level and fetch some good opportunities in future. Inspite they took away the interest of a child by force.