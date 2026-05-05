<p>Every student who wants to take up a part-time job will have initial hesitation, shyness, an inferiority complex and a big fear is that they will not get a job without work experience. In reality, all part-time jobs can be done with little training or by gaining exposure. It is important to have interest, passion, zeal, the ability to learn, and a positive mindset. Students should prepare to enter the job market systematically and go the extra mile to secure the plentiful jobs available.</p>.<p>In general, part-time jobs do not require high qualifications or the skills of a scientist, doctor, or lawyer. Most part-time jobs are doable, e.g., delivery boy or girl, hotel waiter, kitchen assistant, receptionist or attendant. However, certain jobs like graphic design, content writing, video editing, design, coding, or digital marketing will require brief on-the-job training or short-term training courses. </p>.<p><strong>Many ways</strong> </p>.<p>Finding a part-time job is very easy, but sometimes it is very tough. It all depends on where the students live and the opportunities available there. In major cities, there will be plenty of opportunities in well-developed areas. A good number of part-time jobs will be available in areas with plenty of commercial activity or industries. However, finding the most suitable high-salary jobs requires a mix of targeted search strategies, optimised personal contacts, a proactive approach, and the use of local and digital networks. Below are a few practical tips to find part-time jobs.</p>.<ul><li><p><strong>Define your priorities and constraints:</strong> how many hours you can work daily and per week, your preferred schedule (evenings, mornings, or weekends), and your commute radius (distance from the workplace). Keen to work remote-only, or ready to work in an unorganised sector (retail stores or hotels, etc.), or organised sectors (BPO, Hospitals, MSMEs, etc), expected wage per day, work duration (two-four hours or full-time in one shift or seasonal vs ongoing), Job skill levels required and preferred industry type. Be prepared to take up a particular job or jobs, or be ready to take up any job that comes my way.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Prepare to enter the job market: </strong>Prepare a short résumé tailored to part-time roles, emphasising relevant, recent experience and availability. Two-line elevator pitch summarising what you can do, hours available, flexibility and highlight your top skills and strengths.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Start applying to jobs: </strong>Send resumes by email and to all WhatsApp contacts, Facebook. Send resumes to specific part-time job portals and local job groups, if any, and start applying to poster advertisements. Target local businesses: cafes, retail stores, gyms, tutoring centres, care homes, and delivery services. Visit in person during off-peak hours with your résumé to find out about job availability.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Apply directly to employers:</strong> Apply on company careers pages for chains (Café Coffee Day, Starbucks, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken, local Malls/supermarkets, Petrol bunks). More often, they prefer part-time and locals.</p></li></ul>.<p>Send cold emails to local small businesses, MSMEs, restaurants, hospitals/clinics, and event management companies that offer very specific short-term jobs on weekends, holidays, or evening shifts.</p>.<ul><li><p><strong>Network strategically:</strong> Tell friends, family, neighbours, and professional contacts about your availability and the type of work you want to do. Attend community events or industry meetups; mention you’re available for part-time assignments. Use Naukri and LinkedIn: update the headline to "available for part-time" and post a brief profile highlighting strengths, the skills possessed, and availability. Contact local recruiters/ job consultants.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Tapping community resources: </strong>It is very rare for universities and colleges to offer part-time jobs to students on campus. Still, one can try for part-time campus jobs, research assistant roles, and tutoring. Sometimes, religious or community centres and NGOs need part-time help, paid volunteers, or interns. One can also find market survey jobs, which are low-paying but immediately available during certain seasons. Join for event-based work: festivals, marriage functions, sports and summer camps.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Staffing firms and outsourcing agencies: </strong>Look for jobs, both part-time and full-time, in admin, warehouse, and security services. Speciality staffing for hospitality, healthcare, or IT can offer part-time contract assignments.</p></li></ul>.<p>Finally, keep an eye on newspaper advertisements and job portals. Watch all national and local newspapers regularly, including local/regional newspapers. Scout suitable jobs in job portals or LinkedIn groups.</p>.<p><em><strong>Next part: How to apply for part-time jobs</strong></em></p>.<p><em>(The author is a human resource adviser)</em></p>.<p><em>(Mail us: dheducation@deccanherald.co.in)</em></p>