<p>In India’s higher education system, success is often measured by speed—for both faculty and students. Finishing syllabi quickly, scoring high in competitive examinations, publishing early, and graduating on time. From crowded classrooms and high-stakes entrance tests to digitally monitored assessments and AI-assisted assignments, students today navigate an academic environment shaped by pressure and performance.</p>.<p>In this landscape, the question is no longer whether technology has transformed education, but whether the values that sustain learning are keeping pace.</p>.<p>Did you use Gen AI to submit an assignment? It’s fine, as long as it was done within the deadline! But is it really fine? Classrooms today are shaped as much by screens and speed as by books and teachers. Digital tools have expanded access to knowledge and made learning more efficient.</p>.<p>At the same time, they have blurred the boundary between ethical learning and dishonest practice, making academic integrity one of the most urgent concerns in education today. When answers are available easily, it’s tempting to let go of the hard work.</p>.<p>Academic integrity is often discussed as a student issue — rules against cheating, plagiarism, or the misuse of artificial intelligence. This narrow framing misses a larger reality. Integrity in education is a shared responsibility among students, faculty, and institutions.</p>.<p>As Dr Joseph T V, Dean of Sciences at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), observes, “Academic integrity is an important issue in education today, and it is not just the responsibility of students. Faculty and students both play a role in maintaining ethical standards. Although technology, especially artificial intelligence, has made learning more convenient, it has also made dishonest practices easier.” He also points to the pressure for quick results, which can push individuals toward unethical choices.</p>.<p>When used responsibly, artificial intelligence can enhance understanding, creativity, and exploration. When used unethically, it can replace genuine effort with automated output. The ease with which assignments can now be generated has made shortcuts more tempting, particularly in an academic culture that prioritises grades, rankings, and rapid completion over depth of learning.</p>.<p>For students, academic integrity is not merely about following rules. Honest work strengthens critical thinking, problem-solving ability, and confidence in one’s own understanding. Shortcuts may produce immediate outcomes, but they weaken learning and leave students ill-prepared for real intellectual and professional challenges. Over time, this erosion affects not only individuals but the credibility of education itself.</p>.<p>Faculty members play an equally important role in shaping how integrity is understood and practised. Clear expectations, transparent assessment methods, and consistent responses to violations signal that ethical standards matter. Equally important is how these standards are communicated. When integrity is presented as central to intellectual and professional development rather than as a threat of punishment, students are more likely to internalise its value.</p>.<p>In the race for measurable outcomes, the deeper purpose of education is often overshadowed. Academic success is increasingly defined by marks, rankings, and credentials rather than by understanding or growth.</p>.<p>“Academic success has meaning only when it is grounded in integrity. Knowledge gained through honesty shapes not only skilled minds but also responsible individuals. Without integrity, education loses its true purpose,” says Dr Baishali Garai, Programme Director for Basic Sciences at the School of Computer Science and Engineering, R V University. Her words resonate far beyond the classroom.</p>.<p>One of the greatest challenges facing educators today is helping students view integrity as a value rather than merely as an inconvenience. In a world that rewards efficiency and immediacy, ethical lapses are often rationalised as practical responses to pressure. Addressing this mindset requires more than surveillance tools or stricter penalties. It calls for dialogue, mentorship, and learning designs that encourage originality, reflection, and meaningful application.</p>.<p>Institutions, too, play a critical role. Academic integrity must be embedded into curricula, assessment design, and institutional culture. Assignments that demand analysis, interpretation, and personal engagement are less vulnerable to misconduct than those that reward repetition. Support systems that address stress, time management, and skill gaps can further reduce the conditions that lead to unethical behaviour.</p>.<p>At its core, academic integrity is about trust — between students and teachers, institutions and society, and education and the professions it serves. When integrity is compromised, that trust erodes. Degrees lose credibility, research loses reliability, and education risks becoming transactional rather than transformative.</p>.<p>In an age defined by rapid technological change and constant pressure to perform, academic integrity remains a steady anchor. When students and faculty uphold it together, classrooms become spaces of respect and genuine learning. Education then fulfils its true purpose — not merely producing results, but shaping judgment, responsibility, and character.<br />(The author is an academic)</p>