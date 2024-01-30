Acing the Board Examination

In common practice, the concerned forms, such as blueprints, patterns of question papers, marking schemes, etc., are familiar to teachers or examiners. Students can also grab the details of such examination matters and score good marks. All the above documents and materials are available on the websites of various examination boards. For example, Karnataka State Board Class X can download the KSEEB, SSLC blueprint 2024 directly from its webpage. The blueprint includes subject-wise names of the topics/chapters and their mark’s weightage. Understanding the blueprint or marking scheme will stimulate the candidate’s confidence to write better in the Board Examinations. The subject-wise weightage allotted to each topic in all subjects can be downloaded by the students from the concerned Boards portals.