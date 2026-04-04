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Eduverse | Adaptive intelligence enters India’s medical classrooms

Protect the human core — bedside manner, empathy, and complex clinical reasoning are your irreplaceable advantages.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:28 IST
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