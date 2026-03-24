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Addressing digital addiction

Smartphones and screens divert attention from crucial developmental activities, hindering learning and social interaction.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:35 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 03:35 IST
Educationscreen time for kidsSocial mediaKarnakataDigital detox

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