<p>In an era where the “ping” of a notification often dictates the rhythm of daily life, the battle against smartphone addiction has moved from the dinner table to the halls of government. The Karnataka government proposed a ban on social media for children under the age of 16 recently, citing a “mental health epidemic” fuelled by unregulated digital consumption.</p>.<p>As part of the state’s “Mobile Bidi, Pustaka Hidi” (Drop the Mobile, Hold a Book) initiative, this bold policy move underscores a growing global realisation that the dopamine-driven design of modern apps may be outstripping our collective ability to self-regulate.</p>.<p>While the ban has sparked intense debate over digital rights and parental versus state responsibility, the problem stems from easy access to smartphones and unregulated use.</p>.<p>Smartphones and screens divert attention from crucial developmental activities, hindering learning and social interaction. Constant exposure to curated online content can lead to fear of missing out and harmful social comparisons, contributing to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.</p>.<p>Social media can be a breeding ground for cyberbullying, online grooming, and the promotion of self-harm and suicidal ideation, especially among vulnerable teens.</p>.<p>Recent research indicates that excessive internet use and addiction are associated with tangible alterations in brain chemistry. These changes, as evidenced by functional magnetic resonance imaging studies, affect crucial neural networks involved in executive functions such as memory, decision-making, and impulse control.</p>.<p>Specifically, this manifests as increased activity in resting brain regions and decreased connectivity in areas involved in active thinking, potentially resulting in addictive behaviours, tendencies towards mental health issues, developmental challenges, and even impaired physical coordination. This neurological reality underscores the urgency of addressing digital addiction proactively.</p>.<p><strong>Addressing addiction proactively</strong></p>.<p>Amidst this global challenge, promising initiatives are emerging. The Kerala Police’s Digital De-Addiction Centre (D-DAD) programme is one example of a targeted intervention to reduce addiction.</p>.<p>Over the past two years, the D-DAD programme has reportedly succeeded in de-addicting 1,700 people, primarily aged 14-17, from excessive digital device use, including addiction to online games and social media. The success of this initiative in Kerala provides valuable insights into effective strategies for tackling digital addiction within the Indian context.</p>.<p>Drawing on these insights and other promising local experiences, along with global best practices, several crucial steps can be taken to navigate this challenge across India at both the societal and individual levels.</p>.<p>Here are some steps for a multi-faceted approach.</p>.<p>• Establishing family digital limits merits consideration. Such an approach involves families collaboratively creating healthy digital engagement strategies. This can include defining acceptable content, setting time limits for different types of online activities, and designating screen-free times, especially during family meals and before bedtime.</p>.<p>• Elders leading by example is crucial, with a conscious effort to avoid using phones during meals, never taking devices to bed, and identifying screen-free activities that promote offline engagement and strengthen family bonds.</p>.<p>• Judicious use of screen time for educational or connective purposes should be emphasised rather than passive consumption.</p>.<p>• Implementing comprehensive digital literacy education at the school level can help raise awareness about the risks of excessive internet use and the importance of balanced digital time.</p>.<p>• Active parental engagement in monitoring and guiding children’s online activities, fostering open communication, and role-modelling healthy digital habits are crucial initiatives.</p>.<p>• Encouraging participation in sports, arts, cultural activities, and social interactions can provide healthy alternatives to excessive screen time.</p>.<p>These crucial steps, inspired by the success of the Kerala model and informed by global knowledge, offer a promising pathway for effectively addressing digital addiction across India.</p>.<p>The D-DAD programme offers a tangible blueprint for developing and scaling similar initiatives across other states, tailored to their unique cultural and socio-economic contexts. By strategically investing in such intervention programmes and proactively promoting digital literacy and responsible usage at the grassroots level, we can mitigate the harmful effects of digital addiction on youth.</p>.<p>This approach, coupled with macro-level interventions, such as taxing social media advertisements and making advertisements invisible for children, showing only age-appropriate content, and other innovative steps, can go a long way in making the ecosystem safe for students.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an independent writer)</em></p>