Admission mess: Where do meritorious students go?

Those who can afford have paid large sums of money to reputed colleges to get a ‘management’ seat. Many parents candidly admit they paid large sums to ‘block’ a seat in a college of their choice months ago, even before the Class 12 results were out. They were cautioned that they might have to pay more if their ward did not get high marks in the Board exam. On the other hand, there have been cases where the entire amount has not been refunded if they opted for admission elsewhere.