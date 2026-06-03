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AFCAT 2 2025 merit list out; 744 candidates recommended for June 2026 IAF courses

The merit list has been prepared based on candidates' performance in the selection process conducted by the Air Force Selection Boards.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:29 IST
EducationAir ForceIAFIndian Air ForceexamscourseAFCAT

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