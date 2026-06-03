AFCAT 2 2025 merit list out; 744 candidates recommended for June 2026 IAF courses

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a> (IAF) has released the merit list for candidates recommended through the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/afcat">Air Force Common Admission Test</a> (AFCAT) 2 2025 selection process for courses scheduled to commence at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in June 2026.</p><p>Candidates who successfully cleared the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview process can now check their ranks and merit status through the official AFCAT website, <em><ins><a href="http://afcat.cdac.in/">afcat.cdac.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>According to the merit list published by the IAF, a total of 744 candidates have been recommended across various entry categories. However, inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee final admission, as candidates will still need to satisfy medical fitness requirements and secure seats based on merit and availability.</p>.Indian Air Force introduces Technical Branch entry through GATE scores.<p><strong>Category-wise recommendations</strong></p><p>Of the 744 recommended candidates:</p><ul><li><p>380 candidates were recommended under the AFCAT Male category</p></li><li><p>226 candidates were recommended under the AFCAT Female category</p></li><li><p>106 candidates were recommended through the Aeronautical Engineering (AE) branch</p></li><li><p>23 candidates were recommended under the NCC Special Entry scheme</p></li><li><p>9 candidates were selected through the Service Entry Commission category</p></li></ul><p>The merit list has been prepared based on candidates' performance in the selection process conducted by the Air Force Selection Boards.</p><p><strong>Who topped the merit list?</strong></p><p>Among AFCAT candidates, Alok Singh secured the top rank in the male category, while Mehakpreet Kaur emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate.</p><p>In the Aeronautical Engineering stream, Saurabh Saini secured the highest rank among male candidates, while Suhani topped the female category.</p><p>Rahul Kumar secured the first position under the NCC Special Entry category, while Riddhi Malhotra emerged as the top-ranked female candidate in the same stream. In the Service Entry Commission category, Pradeep Kumar secured the highest rank.</p>.UPSC opens registrations for NDA, CDS II 2026 exams; over 840 vacancies announced.<p><strong>About AFCAT</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/afcat">Air Force Common Admission Test</a> is conducted by the Indian Air Force to recruit commissioned officers in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.</p><p>Candidates are required to clear the written examination, followed by the Air Force Selection Board interview process, before being considered for inclusion in the final merit list.</p><p>The AFCAT 2 2025 examination was conducted in August 2025 for recruitment to courses commencing in July 2026. Following the written examination, shortlisted candidates underwent multiple stages of testing at Air Force Selection Board centres, including psychological assessments, group tasks and personal interviews.</p><p><strong>How to check the AFCAT 2 2025 merit list</strong></p><p>Candidates can access the merit list by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official AFCAT website, <em><ins><a href="http://afcat.cdac.in/">afcat.cdac.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Go to the "What's New" section on the homepage.</p></li><li><p>Click on the link titled "Order of Merit of all AFSB Recommended Candidates: June 2026 Course(s)".</p></li><li><p>Open the merit list PDF.</p></li><li><p>Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to locate your roll number.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the PDF for future reference.</p></li></ol><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AFCAT website for further updates regarding medical examinations, joining instructions and course commencement details.</p>