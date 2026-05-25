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After CBSE marksheet chaos, IIT Madras begins diagnosis of OSM system glitches

Across the country, several students have complained of mismatched answer sheets as well as missing ones, in addition to wrongful marking.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsCBSEIIT Madras

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