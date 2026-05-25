<p>New Delhi: Even as several students have come forward to complain of mismatched answer sheets as well as wrong evaluation methods under the on-screen marking (OSM) system for the Class 12 marksheets of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has said that it is carrying out a diagnosis of the site to identify any issues.</p><p>Prof V Kamakoti of IIT Madras said that their team has started work on the site from Monday. “We are running diagnostics on the website and we will see what went wrong to fix the glitches,” he said.</p><p>Across the country, several students have complained of mismatched answer sheets as well as missing ones, in addition to wrongful marking. One student, Vedant Srivastava, who complained that the physics answer sheet marked in his name was not his, faced trolling from some supporters of the government, with some questioning his intent. The CBSE later clarified that his answer sheet was misplaced and handed out the correct sheet to him.</p><p>Another student, Ria, complained that two pages of her answer sheet were not even scanned. Sanjana, another student, said that the scanned copy of her chemistry answer sheet she received does not match her handwriting or written responses, and attached the scanned sheets as proof.</p>.'Gen Z will shatter PM Modi's arrogance': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over CBSE OSM row.<p>This was the first time that the government had rolled out the OSM system on a large scale after a similar attempt in 2014 led to failures, and a total of 98 lakh marksheets were scanned. The CBSE defended the move and said that only 13,000 answer sheets could not be scanned, adding that rollout planning had started in February this year.</p><p>The marking of answer sheets through the OSM method had run into various issues, with several students appearing for IIT-JEE saying that they did not secure the 75% required for admission, after which the government said that it would reduce the re-evaluation fee from Rs 700 and Rs 500 respectively to Rs 100. As a result, as many as 7% of the total 22 lakh students had applied for re-evaluation.</p><p>Keeping in mind these issues, Kerala CM VD Satheeshan wrote to Pradhan on the complaints, attaching the complaint of a student, and asked that the matter be dealt with urgently to “ensure transparency, fairness and timely redressal of grievances”.</p><p>On Sunday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asked a team from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to help address issues in the evaluation process, including marking and payments. He had also spoken to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and roped in the help of four public sector banks to smoothen payments.</p><p>On Sunday, after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the decision, IIT Madras chief V Kamakoti said that his team is carrying out a diagnosis of the website.</p>