After Class 8 textbook row, NCERT's new book describes judiciary as 'impartial and independent'

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
NCERT's new Class 9 textbook highlights the judiciary as independent after past controversies over judicial criticism in textbooks.
Key points
• New textbook stance
The revised Class 9 Social Science textbook describes the judiciary as 'impartial and independent', safeguarding citizens' rights and upholding constitutional values.
• Past controversy
A Class 8 textbook faced Supreme Court scrutiny for a chapter criticising judicial 'corruption' and delays, leading to its withdrawal and revision.
• Judicial role explained
The new textbook details the judiciary's power to declare unconstitutional laws invalid and its role in protecting democratic values and rights.
• Textbook revisions
The Class 9 textbook, part of NEP 2020 reforms, also includes new sections on the Emergency and references to the Manusmriti.
• Public Interest Litigation
The textbook acknowledges PIL as a tool that has improved access to justice for marginalised sections of society.
Key statistics
Restrained distribution and later withdrawal
Supreme Court's intervention in textbook distribution
Class 9
Class level of revised textbook
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 June 2026, 09:02 IST