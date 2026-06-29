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After Class 8 textbook row, NCERT's new book describes judiciary as 'impartial and independent'

The same textbook has been in the spotlight over the past few days for introducing a section on the Emergency for the first time in a Class 9 NCERT book.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:02 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

After Class 8 textbook row, NCERT's new book describes judiciary as 'impartial and independent'

In one line
NCERT's new Class 9 textbook highlights the judiciary as independent after past controversies over judicial criticism in textbooks.
Key points
New textbook stance
The revised Class 9 Social Science textbook describes the judiciary as 'impartial and independent', safeguarding citizens' rights and upholding constitutional values.
Past controversy
A Class 8 textbook faced Supreme Court scrutiny for a chapter criticising judicial 'corruption' and delays, leading to its withdrawal and revision.
Judicial role explained
The new textbook details the judiciary's power to declare unconstitutional laws invalid and its role in protecting democratic values and rights.
Textbook revisions
The Class 9 textbook, part of NEP 2020 reforms, also includes new sections on the Emergency and references to the Manusmriti.
Public Interest Litigation
The textbook acknowledges PIL as a tool that has improved access to justice for marginalised sections of society.
Key statistics
Restrained distribution and later withdrawal
Supreme Court's intervention in textbook distribution
Class 9
Class level of revised textbook
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:02 IST
EducationSupreme CourtJudiciaryNCERT

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