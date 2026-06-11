After exposing CBSE OSM portal flaws, 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary joins IIT Kanpur’s cybersecurity team

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19-year-old cybersecurity researcher Nisarga Adhikary joins IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity team after exposing CBSE vulnerabilities.
Key points
• Exposing CBSE vulnerabilities
Adhikary gained public attention after identifying and exposing critical flaws in CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, including potential unauthorised access risks.
• Joining IIT Kanpur's team
He has been appointed as an OSINT and Threat Intelligence Engineer at C3iHub, IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity innovation hub.
• Role and responsibilities
His work involves analysing publicly available data, identifying cybersecurity threats, and helping organisations detect and address vulnerabilities.
• Impact of his work
His revelations led to wider scrutiny of CBSE's OSM system, prompting audits by IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to strengthen security.
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Published 11 June 2026, 06:43 IST