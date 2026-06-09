Ahead of NEET-UG retest, Bihar Police warn students, parents on fake question paper scams

<p>Patna: Ahead of the June 21 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/re-exam">re-examination</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-police">Bihar Police</a> on Tuesday cautioned the students and their parents against rumours and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fraud">fraud</a> calls offering question papers and answers prior to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/entrance-test">entrance test</a>.</p>.<p>Bihar's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic-offences-wing">Economic Offence Unit</a> advised the aspirants to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices and misinformation. "Public is advised not to fall prey to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/misinformation">misinformation</a> and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming NEET-UG examination on June 21," read the notice, issued by the police. </p>.<p>The notice further said that there is a possibility that ahead of the re-examination, anti-social elements or<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud"> cyber fraudster</a> may to try to break the integrity of the test by spreading rumours on social media platforms. The people should immediately inform the police if any such misinformation comes across them, the notice said. </p>.<p>The NEET-UG 2026, earlier held on May 3, was cancelled due to an alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a>. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> announced June 21 as the retest date for the entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. Currently, the alleged paper leak is being investigated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a>. </p>.<p>The police advisor said, "Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal actions. A criminal proceeding will be initiated against those who indulge in such activities."</p>.'If he can stop Russia-Ukraine war, can't he stop paper leak?': CJP founder says it is PM's responsibility to get Pradhan to resign .<p>The EOU had earlier arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case and also wanted in several other cases from Patna.</p>.<p>Mukhiya was also accused for the paper leak of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-public-service-commission">Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/teacher-recruitment">Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3)</a> held in March, 2024.</p>.<p>The notice further mentioned, "If the people receive any suspicious offers or requests from any individual/agency, the matter should be immediately brought to the notice of EOU through email (digeou-bih@gov.in). People can also inform the EOU about such calls on the mobile number 9031829067."</p>.<p>The EOU has also issued similar advisories to the public and job aspirants appearing for the written examination for the post of clerk (Bihar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/home-guard">Home Guards</a>) to be held from June 10 to June 12, and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constables">constable</a> recruitment test from June 14 to June 17.</p>.<p>Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>, according to the police. His gang has also been accused of being involved in multiple paper leaks, including Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, the Haryana English teachers' recruitment test and some competitive exams conducted in UP previously. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>