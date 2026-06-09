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Ahead of NEET-UG retest, Bihar Police warn students, parents on fake question paper scams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced June 21 as the retest date for the entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsEducationBiharPaper LeakNTABihar PoliceNEET Exam

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