<p>The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the Stage 1 results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the July 2026 session. </p><p>Candidates who appeared for the examination on April 25 can now access the roll number-wise result list on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://aiimsexams.ac.in/">aiimsexams.ac.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The INI-SS entrance examination is conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and MCh super-speciality courses offered by premier medical institutes across India. The exam is held twice every year, generally for the January and July academic sessions, and serves as one of the key gateways for postgraduate super-speciality medical education in the country.</p><p>Candidates who have qualified in Stage 1 will now move to the second stage of the admission process, which is the departmental assessment. AIIMS has clarified that only candidates included in the AIIMS Merit List will be eligible to participate further in the admission process.</p><p>The institute releases two separate merit lists: the Common Merit List (CML), and the AIIMS Merit List.</p>.IISc BS admissions 2026 open; check eligibility, selection process, deadline.<p>While the common merit list reflects overall performance, eligibility for admission rounds at AIIMS institutions depends specifically on the AIIMS merit list.</p><p>The INI-SS exam facilitates admissions to several Institutes of National Importance (INIs), including AIIMS campuses, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), and others.</p><p>These institutes offer highly competitive super-speciality seats in disciplines such as cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, oncology and other advanced medical branches.</p><p><strong>How to check AIIMS INI-SS July 2026 Stage 1 result</strong></p><p>Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:</p><ol><li><p>Visit AIIMS exams portal, <em><a href="https://aiimsexams.ac.in/">aiimsexams.ac.in.</a></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the “List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in INI-SS” link on the homepage.</p></li><li><p>Open the roll number-wise PDF.</p></li><li><p>Download and save it for future reference.</p></li></ol><p>The detailed result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally qualified for the next stage of the admission process.</p>