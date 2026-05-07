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AIIMS INI-SS July 2026 Stage 1 results declared; qualified candidates to appear for departmental assessment

While the common merit list reflects overall performance, eligibility for admission rounds at AIIMS institutions depends specifically on the AIIMS merit list.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:14 IST
EducationAIIMSadmissionMedicalMedical Education

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