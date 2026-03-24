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Analysis shows how Al use can be smart

The research identifies observable patterns in how top users frame problems, guide AI reasoning, and apply AI to complex tasks.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:02 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:02 IST
EducationArtificial IntelligenceAIworkplacecareerKPMG

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