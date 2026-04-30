<p>The Board of Secondary Education <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> has announced the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam-results">Class 10 results </a>2026 on Thursday, April 30, at 11 am. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their marks memo online through the official result portals.</p><p>This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.25 per cent, with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage among girls was 87.90 per cent, while boys recorded 82.68 per cent.</p><p>Over 6 lakh students appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams, which were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, across the state.</p>.Telangana SSC Class 10 exam results out; 95.15% success rate recorded.<p><strong>How to check AP SSC Results 2026</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to access their results online:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://bse.ap.gov.in/">bse.ap.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the ‘SSC Public Examination Result 2026’ link</p></li><li><p>Enter your roll number and captcha code</p></li><li><p>Submit the details</p></li><li><p>Your result will be displayed on the screen</p></li><li><p>Download and save the marks memo for future reference</p></li></ol><p>The online marks memo is provisional in nature. Students are required to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.</p>.<p><strong>Results via WhatsApp and DigiLocker</strong></p><p>Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending “Hi” to 9552300009.</p><p>The results have also been made available on DigiLocker, offering an additional, accessible way for students to download their marks memo.</p>