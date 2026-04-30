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Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 results out, 85.25% success rate this time

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams, which were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, across the state.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 06:50 IST
EducationAndhra PradeshClass 10Board Examssc examExam results

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