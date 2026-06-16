Why climate change education must go beyond facts and figures

<p>We live in an era of extreme planetary disruptions, and for those watching this unfolding breakdown, a deep anxiety has taken root. Yet life continues, and so does education. Students arrive in classrooms, notebooks open. Teachers must still teach. The responsibility, if anything, has grown heavier.</p>.<p>But what does a teacher say to young people today?</p>.<p>Concepts of sustainability, resilience, or well-being are not abstract lectures. They are critical for those who will live through a future that one can only imagine, probably the first generation experiencing a new state of normal on a planet where climate disruptions are the norm and not a once-in-a-century event. </p>.<p>And herein lies the teacher’s dilemma. How do you inspire hope without denying the scale of the crisis? How do you overcome and explain your own limited knowledge of this complex problem without overwhelming children with despair? And how do you respond to curious minds rarely content with numbers?</p>.<p>Fed by endless sources of information beyond the classroom, students are listening to climate projections, reports of biodiversity collapse, and news of sea-level rise, and then they ask probing questions. The responses are mostly damning. </p>.<p>At such moments, data points feel empty. One can recite figures on global warming thresholds or species extinction rates, but many a time these figures do not come with solutions, only a sense of finality. The truth is that teachers themselves carry the same fears, the same uncertainties, the same grief. To deny that feels dishonest and to admit risks intensifying despair. One learns then to stand alongside students not as a guide but as a fellow traveller, uncertain but committed.</p>.<p>Between 2026 and 2040, the world is likely to change drastically, not only through the familiar dimensions of climate change but also through cascading crises of land degradation, water scarcity, pollution, and widening inequality. These realities in motion are already pressing upon us. To identify and discuss is not to frighten students but to bring into conversation what they, too, intuitively know.</p>.<p>A favourite academic word often used in response to a crisis is adaptation. To students, it may sometimes sound like passive surrender. But adaptation, when discussed honestly, is action, not defeat. It is the capacity to choose to live differently and to create communities that endure despite disruption. </p>.<p>This conversation carries a particular weight in India. On the one hand, our current trajectory of consumption and growth is increasingly ecologically unsustainable. On the other hand, many live in poverty and without reliable access to basic needs such as energy, housing, and healthcare. For one to simply declare that growth must stop is unjust, and to demand unlimited growth is catastrophic.</p>.<p>This is the paradox our students must wrestle with. Development cannot follow the old models of consumption-heavy industrialisation imported from elsewhere. At the same time, pathways for justice and dignity must remain open. And teaching this paradox is not easy, but it is necessary.</p>.<p><strong>Adapting to the new norm</strong></p>.<p>Perhaps the idea of a Litmus Self can offer hints. Humans respond most intensely to what touches them personally. In fact, our skin is the boundary that instantly registers pain, comfort, danger, or relief. Imagine the ramifications if the self could function like a litmus paper, acutely sensitive to environmental changes.</p>.<p>We would then be able to train ourselves and our students to stretch this sensitivity outward. Every global change would then be felt as a change to the self. Like a reptile that reacts instantly to shifts in its environment, the Litmus Self would be attuned to the fragility of life </p>.<p>This requires a widening of identity, from “I, the individual” or “I, the citizen of a nation” to “I, the planetary citizen”, a caretaker of the global commons that is our planet. In this framing, the melting of a glacier, the plastic choking a river and a forest burning are not distant events. They are registered in the self as if happening on one’s own skin. </p>.<p>From such recognition comes the impulse to act. Sometimes the act is small and personal, like changing consumption habits or rethinking mobility. Sometimes it is collective and confrontational, like challenging corporations, influencing government, or reshaping institutions. And sometimes it is about expanding a sense of kinship from a deeply personal loved one to the living earth, which is, in many ways, the most primal form of kinship one has. </p>.<p>But always, it arises from the realisation that harm anywhere is harm everywhere. Growth cannot continue at the expense of the planet’s future and of all the creatures that live in it.</p>.<p>The Litmus Self is both a sensor and an actor. It feels, and it responds. It collapses the distance between global crisis and personal action and compels us to act as it affects us personally. This is what we must nurture in our students, not merely knowledge of climate science but a recognition that the Earth’s fate is tied to their own.</p>.<p>Teaching the Litmus Self begins with real stories — of farmers who lose crops to unseasonal rains, of families displaced by coastal erosion, of students themselves struggling through heatwaves or floods, and of the millions who are currently trudging through one of the most gruelling summers the nation has seen. These are experiences that reveal the porous boundary between the self and the world. </p>.<p>This requires classrooms to become spaces where fear can be voiced, grief acknowledged, and creativity cultivated. Teachers cannot pretend to have all the answers. But they can show that it is possible to face daunting realities without paralysis. </p>.<p>Their job is to explore the delicate balance between despair and hope. Too much despair, and students will give up before they begin. Too much hope, and they are unprepared for what is to come. The task is to walk the narrow path between, never denying the truth but never abandoning the possibility of change. </p>.<p>One cannot pretend that this is easy. Teachers, too, carry their own griefs and their own doubts. We, too, ask if our efforts matter, if our words reach beyond the classroom walls. Yet we return again and again to the Litmus Self, which is porous and sensitive, refusing the comfort of distance from a crisis and insisting on connections. If we can nurture such selves in our students and in ourselves, then perhaps teaching the unteachable is not impossible after all. That, perhaps, is lesson enough.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The author is an assistant professor at a Bengaluru-based university)</em></span></p>