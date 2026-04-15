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AP Inter Board results announced; highest performance in over a decade

Officials highlighted that the improvement has been particularly notable in government and government-managed institutions.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 06:58 IST
EducationAndhra PradeshBoard ExamExam resultsintermediate

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