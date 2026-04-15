<p>The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) or Class 12 results 2 on Wednesday, April 15, bringing relief to over 10 lakh students across the state.</p><p>The results for both first and second-year students were declared on Wednesday and are now available on the official websites:<em> <ins><a href="http://bie.ap.gov.in/">bie.ap.gov.in</a></ins></em> and<em> <ins><a href="http://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/">resultsbie.ap.gov.in</a></ins>. </em></p><p><strong>Strong performance this year</strong></p><p>The state recorded a strong performance this year, with the first-year (Class 11) pass percentage standing at 77 per cent, the highest in the last 12 years, while the second-year (Class 12) pass percentage reached 81 per cent, marking the second-highest performance in over a decade.</p><p>Officials highlighted that the improvement has been particularly notable in government and government-managed institutions.</p><p><strong>Over 10.5 lakh students appeared</strong></p><p>A total of over 10.57 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, including 5.31 lakh first-year students and 5.26 lakh second-year students.</p><p>The exams were conducted between February 24 and March 23, 2026, across the state in a single shift. Students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination.</p>.Telangana Inter results 2026 declared; 2nd year pass percentage at 70.58%.<p><strong>How to check AP Inter results 2026</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://bie.ap.gov.in/">bie.ap.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/">resultsbie.ap.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on “IPE March 2026 Results” (1st or 2nd year).</p></li><li><p>Enter hall ticket number and date of birth.</p></li><li><p>Fill in the captcha and submit.</p></li><li><p>View and download the marksheet for future reference.</p></li></ol><p>Alternatively, students can also access results via WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to 9552300009.</p><p><strong>What next?</strong></p><p>Candidates must note that the digital marksheet is provisional, and that the original documents will be made available to the respective schools at a later date.</p><p>Students unsatisfied with scores can apply for revaluation or recounting Those who fail can appear for supplementary exams, expected in May or June 2026.</p>