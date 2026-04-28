<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assam">Assam</a> State School Education Board (ASSEB) has declared the Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/class-12">Class 12 board examinations</a> can now check their results on the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://asseb.in/">asseb.in</a></ins>, <ins><a href="http://ahsec.assam.gov.in/">ahsec.assam.gov.in</a></ins>,</em> or <em><ins><a href="http://resultsassam.nic.in/">resultsassam.nic.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>Candidates will need their roll number and registration details to access and download their marksheets.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/board-exam">Assam HS examinations</a> were conducted earlier this year for lakhs of students across the state between February 11 and March 16, 2026. </p><p>In total, over 3 lakh candidates appeared across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.</p>.Assam HSLC Class 10 results out now; 62.62% pass percentage recorded.<p><strong>Stream-wise pass percentage</strong></p><p>The board has recorded varied performance across streams, with Science emerging as the top-performing stream this year with an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent.</p><p>Meanwhile, commerce stream recorded a pass percentage of 81.13 per cent and Arts recorded 79.54 per cent success rate.</p><p>The Arts stream also saw the highest number of candidates, with over 2.3 lakh students appearing, followed by Science (57,724) and Commerce (17,869).</p><p><strong>Girls outperform boys across all streams</strong></p><p>In terms of gender-wise performance, girls outperformed boys across all streams. </p><p>In the Arts stream, girls recorded a pass percentage of 81.96 per cent compared to 76.10 per cent among boys. </p><p>In Science, girls achieved 90.80 per cent, slightly higher than boys at 89.01 per cent. Similarly, in Commerce, girls recorded 82.67 per cent, while boys stood at 80.46 per cent.</p><p>This trend continues the pattern seen in recent years, with female candidates consistently recording higher pass percentages.</p>.Goa SSC results 2026: 94.5% pass percentage recorded, girls outshine boys again.<p><strong>How to check Assam HS result 2026</strong></p><p>To check their scorecards, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit any of the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://asseb.in/">asseb.in</a></ins>, <ins><a href="http://ahsec.assam.gov.in/">ahsec.assam.gov.in</a></ins>,</em> or <em><ins><a href="http://resultsassam.nic.in/">resultsassam.nic.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the HS Result 2026 link</p></li><li><p>Enter roll number and registration details</p></li><li><p>View and download the marksheet</p></li></ol><p>The digital marksheet includes subject-wise marks, grades, and pass/fail status.</p>.<p><strong>Alternate ways to check results</strong></p><p>In case of heavy traffic on websites, students can also avail their scorecards through alternative methods like DigiLocker, SMS services and mobile apps like UPOLOBDHA app and UMANG app.</p><p>Here is how:</p><p><strong><ins>Via SMS</ins></strong></p><ol><li><p>Type: ASSAM12 <Roll Number></p></li><li><p>Send to 56263</p></li><li><p>Result will be sent to the registered mobile number</p></li></ol><p><strong><ins>DigiLocker</ins></strong></p><ol><li><p>Visit DigiLocker website/app</p></li><li><p>Log in using mobile number or Aadhaar</p></li><li><p>Go to Education section</p></li><li><p>Select Assam Board and download marksheet</p></li></ol><p>Students are advised to rely only on official platforms and avoid unofficial or fake websites while checking their results.</p>