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Assam Class 12 board exam results out; highest success rate in science with 89.79%

Meanwhile, commerce stream recorded a pass percentage of 81.13 per cent and Arts recorded 79.54 per cent success rate.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsEducationAssamClass 12Board ExamExam resultsAssam News

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