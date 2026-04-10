<p>The Secondary Education Board,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam"> Assam</a> (SEBA) announced the final results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2026 on Friday, April 10. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online at <em><ins><a href="http://sebaonline.org/">sebaonline.org</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://indiaresults.com/">indiaresults.com</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The results have also been made available on the Digilocker website as well as mobile application, as confirmed by the board in an official notification on Friday.</p><p>This year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent. This year, a total of 4.38 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC Exams, including 1.90 lakh male candidates and 2.48 lakh females at 1,046 examination centres. Out of these, 2.81 lakh candidates successfully passed the HSLC examination.</p><p>Last year, a total of 4.22 lakh students appeared for the exams, including 1.87 lakh boys and 2.34 girls and a total pass percentage of 63.98 per cent was recorded. </p>.MBOSE Class 10 results out, 86.84 pass percentage overall.<p><strong>Meet the top-performers</strong></p><p>This year, Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bajali emerged as the state topper scoring first rank in the examination. The merit list is followed by Akankha Bhuyan from Biswanath in second place and Jia Farah Islam from Dibrugarh in third position.</p><p>Looking at the district-wise performance, Dima Hasao emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 88.23 per cent, followed by Sivasagar at 84.08 per cent.</p><p><strong>How to check results?</strong></p><p>Candidates who appeared for the exams this year can follow these steps to check their performance:</p><p>1. Go to the official SEBA website, <em><ins><a href="http://sebaonline.org/">sebaonline.org</a></ins></em>.</p><p>2. To manage traffic, three result links have been provided for the students. Click on one of these links available on the home page.</p><p>3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details, including their Roll and Number in the space provided.</p><p>4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.</p>.Karnataka PUC II results announced: Record 81.58% students pass.<p>Apart from the website, the results will be made available through a designated ‘ASSEB Results’ mobile application, available only for the android users on Google Play Store. The students can alternatively avail their scorecards through the Digilocker website or mobile app as well.</p><p>This year, Assam Class 10 examination was held from February 10 to February 27, 2026 in two shifts: first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1:30pm to 4:30 pm.</p><p>For further information, students are advised refer to the official website of SEBA, <em><a href="https://sebaonline.org/">sebaonline.org</a></em>. </p>