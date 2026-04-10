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Assam HSLC Class 10 results out now; 62.62% pass percentage recorded

This year, Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bajali emerged as the state topper scoring first rank in the examination.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 05:51 IST
EducationAssamResultsClass 10Board ExamSSLC

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