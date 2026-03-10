Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Avoiding the trap of predatory journals

The academic publishing industry is fiercely competitive, with greater profit margins than major commercial publishing sectors.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 05:07 IST
EducationUGCPhDacademicpublishingAcademic Journals

Follow us on :

Follow Us