<p>A few years ago, I met two students. One had scored over 95% in school examinations. His report cards were flawless. Yet when he entered college, he struggled to speak in class, hesitated to make decisions, and found teamwork difficult. His marks had been excellent — but his confidence and communication were fragile.</p>.<p>The other student had scored around 65%. His academic record was considered “average.” But he asked sharp questions, expressed ideas clearly, and demonstrated strong problem-solving ability. Within a few years, he was leading projects in a startup.</p>.<p>This contrast is familiar to many teachers and parents. We often say, “Marks are not everything.” Yet our education system behaves as if they are.</p>.<p>Marks measure only a narrow slice of human ability — mainly memory, exam preparation, discipline, and subject familiarity. These are important. But real success in studies, career, and life depends on many other capabilities: curiosity, concentration, communication, resilience, decision-making, teamwork, and execution.</p>.<p>Unfortunately, these abilities are rarely measured.</p>.<p>Parents receive report cards that show percentages, ranks, and grades. But they receive almost no scientific insight into a child’s underlying growth abilities — the invisible drivers that actually shape long-term outcomes.</p>.<p>As a result, millions of students are judged, compared, and pushed into streams or careers without understanding their true strengths or developmental gaps. The consequences are visible everywhere.</p>.<p>Students lose confidence when effort does not translate into results. Parents invest heavily in coaching and courses without clarity about what the child actually needs. Institutions continue to emphasise marks because they lack a structured alternative.</p>.<p>In medicine, doctors do not rely on symptoms alone. They measure blood pressure, sugar levels, and other indicators before prescribing treatment. In finance, credit scores help assess financial behaviour. In education, however, we still largely rely on marks — a limited indicator — while the deeper drivers of growth go unmeasured.</p>.Degrees without jobs: Kashmir’s educated youth caught between promise and reality.<p>When students understand why they struggle — whether it is concentration, confidence, planning, or communication — improvement becomes purposeful rather than frustrating.</p>.<p>One possible step is for colleges to consciously build “Ability Labs” as part of their academic ecosystem. These are not conventional labs with equipment, but structured environments where students regularly engage in activities that reveal and develop core capabilities — such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and decision-making.</p>.<p>Through guided discussions, short presentations, group tasks, and real-life simulations, students can be observed on how they think, express, collaborate, and execute. The purpose is not to grade them with marks, but to systematically understand and document these abilities over time. Without such dedicated spaces, these capabilities remain invisible and therefore unmanaged. Ability Labs can provide institutions with a practical way to move beyond theory and begin capturing what truly drives student growth.</p>.<p>The goal is not to dismiss marks. Marks matter. They reflect effort and academic learning. But they should be seen as one indicator among many, not the sole measure of a young person’s potential.</p>.<p>For decades, we have repeated the idea that “marks are not everything”. Perhaps the time has come to move beyond the slogan and build systems that actually measure and develop the abilities that shape human growth.</p>.<p>Only then will our education system begin to see students not just as scores, but as individuals with evolving capabilities and possibilities.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a former civil services officer and a human resource development scientist)</em></p>