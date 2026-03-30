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Beyond marks: Reimagining assessment methods

For decades, we have repeated the idea that “marks are not everything”. Perhaps the time has come to move beyond the slogan and build systems that actually measure and develop the abilities that shape human growth.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 20:44 IST
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