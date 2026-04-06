<p class="bodytext">Hundreds of students and parents attended the second day of Eduverse, the premier education and career guidance expo organised by DH and Prajavani on Sunday, hoping to navigate their next steps to the future. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Participants had come from many parts of the state, including Tumakuru, Mysuru and Hassan. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Sneha M, a parent, said: "We were enlightened about paramedical and physiotherapy courses. We are convinced that these can be good options for our daughter". </p>.<p class="bodytext">Expressing a sense of relief, Harini Rupesh, a parent from Tumakuru, said: "We want to send our son to Bengaluru next year after he completes his II PU. We cannot go to all colleges in the city. This expo helped us a lot by bringing everything under one roof." </p>.<p class="bodytext">After interacting with experts at the expo, many parents were convinced to let their children pursue their dreams. </p>.Eduverse | Karnataka’s largest education expo, starts today.<p class="bodytext">Ramesh Kulkarni, whose daughter wishes to study psychology, said: "I wanted her to become an engineer or doctor, but she wanted to pursue humanities and take up psychology. I was not very keen on it. But after I spoke to a few professors from different institutions, I am considering letting her pursue psychology". </p>.<p class="bodytext">Vinay Harish, a student, said: "I learnt about the expo while reading DH and came here without any expectations, but I think the expo helped me understand what I should be looking for while choosing colleges". </p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajini A, a PU student in search of UG courses, said: "I chose science in PU to buy some time to decide what I want to do. I came to the expo looking for answers. I spoke to a couple of colleges and got a lot of inputs". </p>.<p class="bodytext">Students were also offered mock CET and NEET tests to prepare them. </p>