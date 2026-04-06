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Beyond the beaten path & letting kids follow their minds

After interacting with experts at the expo, many parents were convinced to let their children pursue their dreams.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 00:21 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 00:21 IST
EducationEduVerse

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